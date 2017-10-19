EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department is once again hosting the popular Winter Concert Series at the Wildey Theatre which features entertainment paired with delicious appetizers. The concert series, which was first held at the Leclaire Room of the N.O. Nelson Complex, is now entering its tenth year of entertaining the community.

The 2017-2018 Winter Concert Series line-up is as follows:

November 10th – Big Mike Aguirre and the Blu City All Stars: playing the music of the Mississippi River, St. Louis Blues, Memphis Soul, New Orleans Funk & everything in between.

December 15th – Rough Shops Holiday Extravaganza: a five member band along with their ever growing assortment of talented friends as they play a mixture of holiday classics, obscurities and delightful originals.

Article continues after sponsor message

January 12th – Cree Rider Family Band: known for their energetic and engaging live shows, is rooted in a country music sound, with elements of folk, Americana and rock n’ roll.

February 9th – Dennis Stroughmatt & Creole Stomp: a rollicking mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, and traditional Cajun and zydeco dance tunes.



March 9th – Dueling Pianos: featuring whatever you can throw at them.

All shows take place on Friday nights with food starting at 5:45 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Guests will enjoy the beautiful event spaces on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the theatre before making their way to the comfortable theatre seating for the show.

More like this: