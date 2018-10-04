EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, October 24th.

We will be showing “The Lady Vanishes” (1938), a film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave. This is a mystery and suspense movie.

Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30AM.

Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00am. Each person will get 1 pastry, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is October 17th.

Merrill Lynch of Glen Carbon is our movie sponsor this fall.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

