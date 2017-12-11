EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is excited to welcome back Santa Claus to his 11th year of greeting children from his home in City Park.

Santa’s festively decorated house will once again be located on 101 South Buchanan Ave. in front of the Edwardsville Public Library.

Visitors are welcome to tell Santa their holiday wishes on Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 1:00-4:00 p.m. now until December 23. Parents are encouraged to take their own pictures for free. For more information contact the Parks Department at 692-7538.