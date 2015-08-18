EDWARDSVILLE - Register today for any of Edwardsville’s Fall Sports programs. Open registration is available for our Co-Ed Sand Volleyball, Men’s Adult Basketball, and Fall Softball Leagues. In addition, consider registering for our Cornhole Tournament or placing your child in our 38th season of Youth Basketball (Grades 3rd-8th) with practices beginning in late October. Pricing and further information for all events can be found online via www.cityofedwardsville.com and clicking on parks and recreation’s sport league registration.

Registration may be done in person at City Hall or online via the city’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com Questions can be directed to the Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

