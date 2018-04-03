EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department has several senior (55 and older) events on the horizon.

The Parks and Rec Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join it for Movie and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on April 11, a trip to the Amish Country in Arthur, IL., on April 19th and a trip to tour St. Louis Cemeteries with Linda Koenig on May 8.

Edwardsville Parks Department invites the public to attend the Wildey Theatre for coffee and a movie.

"We will be showing “Hello Dolly” (1969) starring Barbra Streisand and Walter Matthau (Musical/Comedy)," said Edwardsville Park and Rec Department's Recreational Activities Supervisor Hayley Verheyen, CPRP. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30 a.m. on April 11. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and sending in payment. The cost is $5 per person in advance or $7 at the door."

Article continues after sponsor message

On Thursday, April 19, the group will enjoy a tour of the 28th Annual Quilt Show in Amish Country in Arthur, IL.

"We will enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal in an Amish home," Verheyen said. "The countryside tour will include a stop at Beachy’s Bulk Foods to stock up on homemade products. It also includes time in downtown Arthur, where you can explore shops filled with hand-sewn quilts, freshly made bread, and baked goods, hand-crafted woodwork, antiques & local crafts! The cost is $75 per person and the fee includes motorcoach, admission to a quilt show, and lunch in an Amish home. The registration deadline is Friday, April 6th, 2018."

Verheyen added: "Join us as the wonderful Linda Koenig guides us through historic cemeteries in St. Louis. Visit four historic St. Louis cemeteries. Learn about the interesting, and even humorous, history of these cemeteries, and the famous people who lie within. We will make stops at Bellefontaine Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks National Military Cemetery plus several more. The cost is $65 per person and the fee includes motorcoach, tour, and lunch. The registration deadline is Friday, April 27, 2018. There is limited space so sign up now."

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025.

More like this: