Edwardsville Parks and Rec: First Baptist Church wins 15-6 in short game against Jansen Concrete

Before the rain ultimately ruled out any more play time for the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Coach-Pitch softball teams, First Baptist Church defeated Jansen Concrete in a huge 15-6 win at the Sam Vadalabene Fields.

First Baptist Church’s coach Jack Farmer acted as the team’s biggest cheerleader. When he took the mound, he provided a great amount of advice to his blue-shirt donning girls, making comments on their batting techniques and stances.

Article continues after sponsor message

His team advanced in score quite quickly, earning five runs in the 1st inning. His girls had a knack for getting on base and advancing quickly.

Kristine Overaker looked on from the dugout as her team, Jansen Concrete, made some incredibly defensive plays. The infielders, who donned their team’s trademark hot pink color, were quite impressive at making plays at first and second base, and got several outs.

After a rain delay after the at the middle of the 1st inning, the storms settled in to the area for the evening, causing the teams to run for cover and unfortunately end the game at the end of the 3rd inning. The final score was 6-15 in favor of the First Baptist Church team.

More like this: