Recent Overtime Enforcement Period statistics for the Edwardsville Police Department over the Fourth of July period from June 22 to July 5 were encouraging.

Two were arrested for Driving Under the Influence and 34 encountered other citations.

“There are always going to be individuals out there drinking and driving, but hopefully we catch them before they get in an accident and harm themselves or others,” Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback said. “The efforts from state and local police agencies are well publicized in the media. I think a lot of people are making better choices. Unfortunately some people still make the wrong choice.”

Fillback said he felt fortunate there were no serious accidents or injuries over the Fourth of July time frame in Edwardsville.

“The numbers sometimes vary, but the main thing at the end is fortunately we did not have any serious injuries and that is what we are trying to drive home. We want to make sure everybody makes it home safe.”

Fillback emphasized once again the importance of wearing seat belts. “We encountered what looked to be a minor accident where someone suffered a significant head injury and it could have been totally avoided if they were just buckled up.”

Distracted driving due to cell phone use is still an important topic for motorists to comprehend. The lieutenant also reminded people the importance of obeying cell phone laws while driving and not texting and driving.

“Ultimately, the children are going to follow the lead of the parents in regard to using cell phones in cars,” he said, which makes it so important for both adults and youth alike to obey the state laws.

The next enforcement overtime period in Edwardsville is Labor Day weekend.

