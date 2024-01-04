EDWARDSVILLE - The City is actively recruiting to fill probationary firefighter/EMT positions with the Edwardsville Fire Department. Candidates who meet the requirements to apply can now register to take the written test – an opportunity that typically arises just once every two years in Edwardsville.

Earning a spot on the City’s firefighter/EMT eligibility list is a multi-step process that begins with the written test. The entire process, which also includes physical tests, a background check and an interview, is mandated by state statute and overseen by the City’s Board of Fire & Police Commissioners.

Edwardsville’s written test is set for Saturday, February 17, between 8 a.m. and noon in the Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main Street. Candidates must pre-register for the test by 3 p.m. Friday, February 2. An online registration form can be found at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/hr.

The previous test was offered in December 2021. The eligibility list created after that test has since been exhausted; each list remains valid for just two years before the recruitment process must begin anew.

“For anyone who’s ever considered becoming a firefighter, this is your opportunity for a rewarding career,” said Amanda Tucker, the City of Edwardsville’s Director of Human Resources. “We are committed to assisting anyone with an interest in this important work. There are state requirements to join the fire service and we can help people understand the process.”

The State requirements to take the written test include a high school diploma or equivalent, the ability to obtain an Illinois Class B non-CDL driver’s license and the ability to pass the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT). Candidates must also be between the ages of 21 and 35 by the date of hire (which could come anytime within the two-year period that the eligibility list is valid).

For more information about the recruitment process, salary and benefits and other details about serving in the Edwardsville Fire Department, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/hr.

