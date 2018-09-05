EDWARDSVILLE - Officer Richard Thompson with Edwardsville Police Department received a Lifesaving Award Tuesday night for his actions during an emergency in July.

Police Chief Jay Keeven said by completing two full cycles on CPR Officer Thompson was able to help save the patient.

“It is clear to me that Officer Thompson demonstrated immense courage under pressure, relied on his training to implement life-saving CPR,” Keeven said. “He is an asset to the Edwardsville Police Department and to the citizens that we serve.”

