EDWARDSVILLE – A first-half penalty kick from Lexi Norton was all Edwardsville's girls soccer team needed as the Tigers defeated Belleville East 1-0 Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

“We got off to a slow start in the first half, but found our groove in the second and played pretty well,” said Tiger coach Abby Comerford. “We're working as a team, and it makes a big difference.

“We still have some work to do, but we're getting there.”

The Tigers took their record to 6-1-1 overall and 1-1-1 in the Southwestern Conference with the win and travel to Gordon Moore Park in Alton for a 4:30 p.m. match against Marquette today.

The Tigers will host their annual Action for Autism match at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday against Belleville Althoff at Tiger Stadium. Donations for Action for Autism will be taken at the gate, 50-50 tickets will be sold and half the proceeds from concessions sold during the match will be donated to Action for Autism, a St. Louis-based organization which helps children and families affected by autism. For more information, visit www.afastl.org on the web.

