JERSEYVILLE - Edwardsville continued its three-point prowess with 13 threes in a 70-45 romp over Cahokia in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic on Tuesday night.

The Tigers connected on 17 threes the previous night in a win over the Jersey Panthers for an incredible total of 30 three-pointers in two games.

Miccah Butler connected on six threes in scoring 18 points to lead Edwardsville against Cahokia while A.J. Tillman hit for 13 points. Both Donovan Coats and Malik Allen had 11 points each and Herbert Martin scored eight points.

Edwardsville led 44-27 at halftime and continued to power ahead in the second half, leading 63-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas said his squad spends a lot of time on three-point shots in practice and it has shown in recent outings.

The coach said he was very pleased with where the team is now and how they are playing going into the final on Friday night.

"We have done a good job of finding open guys and sometimes it is a rhythm thing," Coach Battas said about the three-point success. "If you make a couple, you feel comfortable in making more and play against more zone than man to man and a lot has to do with defense playing against."

"We feel good where we are and our guys understand our concepts and very defined roles for our guys. We had a few injuries early in the season and now we are a unit again and feel good where we are and look forward to the final stretch of the season."

In the second game of the proceedings on Wednesday at the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, the Panthers meet the Comanches at 7:30. Cahokia fell to 1-16 with the loss.

The final is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Havens Gym.

