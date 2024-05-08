LAS VEGAS - Kate Martin, the former women's basketball standout for both Edwardsville High and the University of Iowa, is in contention to make the final roster of the Women's National Basketball Association's Las Vegas Aces as preseason training camp is set to conclude soon.

Martin, who played alongside all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark, and was known as "The Glue" who helped the Hawkeyes to two straight NCAA tournament finals, was drafted in the second round, number 18 overall, by the defending champion Aces in the WNBA Draft on Apr. 15 in Brooklyn, N.Y., after her successful career at Iowa.

Martin played on Tiger teams that went to the IHSA Class 4A final four in 2017 and 2018, finishing second and fourth respectively, before going on to the Hawkeyes, where the team shared the 2022 Big Ten regular season championship with Ohio State, and also won the conference tournament three years straight from 2022-24. Iowa also played in two straight national championship games, losing to LSU in 2023 and South Carolina in 2024.

The Aces open their regular season at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino next Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury at 9 p.m., St. Louis time, and will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The WNBA has television contracts with both ESPN and CBS Sports Network, along with a broadcast deal with ION Television (WRBU-TV in the St. Louis area), and a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video.

