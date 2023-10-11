KENT, OHIO - Edwardsville native Hannah Faulkner, an NFHCA All-America Third Team pick in 2014 who was fifth in the country in goals with 20 and sixth in points with 48, was inducted recently in the Kent State University Hall Of Fame.

Hannah is also being recognized as a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of Month for Edwardsville for her success as a college and high school athlete at EHS.

The MAC Player of the Year led Kent State to the first NCAA Tournament win in program history, a 2-1 victory at Delaware, that same season. Faulkner also helped the Flashes to MAC regular season championships in each of her final three seasons and earned a spot on an All-MAC team each year.

This year's ceremony took place Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in the Kent State Student Center Ballroom.

Hannah had a great career at EHS and also played for the Gateway Club team in St. Louis and was part of the Futures program. She was co-captain for the Edwardsville Tigers in both 2009 and 2010. She scored six goals and three assists for 15 points as a senior.

To show her athletic versatility, she was also a key member of the Kent State women’s track and field team competing in the pole vault.

This year, joining the Kent State Hall of Fame are Nic Bedelyon (wrestling, 2008-12), Curtis Eaton Jr. (men's track and field, 2007-10), Hannah Faulkner (field hockey/women's track and field, 2011-14), Justin Greene (men's basketball, 2009-12), LeVania Henderson (women's track and field, 2006-09), Stu Horlak (men's track & field, 1982-84), Bill Lawson (director of track and field/cross country, 2006-22), Josh Kline (football, 2009-12) and George Roberts (baseball, 2010-13).

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductees, five other awards were presented. The 1978 field hockey team will receive the Team of Distinction honor. Dave Edmonds will be recognized as a Distinguished Athletic Alumnus. Cliff Ragin was the Varsity K Person of the Year and Frank Kurtz was this year's Honorary Varsity K member. Finally, Larry Slaughter was this year's recipient of the Rudy Bachna Memorial Award.

The 2023 class was also recognized the following day during Kent State's football home opener against Central Connecticut State.

Congratulations again to Hannah Faulkner for being recognized not only with the Hall of Fame athletic honor at Kent State but being a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of Month for her Edwardsville accomplishments.

