EDWARDSVILLE - Lou Hogan, an Edwardsville native and master mechanic, announced he has reached an agreement to become co-owner of National Brake & Automotive, a full service auto repair facility which has successfully served customers in Edwardsville and throughout Madison County for more than 56 years.

Hogan acquired his ownership position in National Brake & Automotive from current owner Mark Mueller, who will maintain 50 percent ownership of the business.

Hogan said when the opportunity opened to become a principal in one of the most respected automotive repair businesses in Madison County and with Mark Mueller, one of the most respected mechanics, he quickly made the decision to invest in the business.

“The late Joe Mueller, Mark’s dad, founded National Brake & Automotive on the premise of providing quality work with excellent customer service, and that is still what National Brake does,” Hogan said. “I wanted to be involved with good people in a repair shop that does great work and has an excellent reputation. I found that opportunity and couldn’t be happier to make an investment in National Brake and Automotive.”

National Brake & Automotive was founded in 1960 when Joe Mueller opened the shop on North Main Street in Edwardsville. In addition to being a businessman and mechanic, the senior Mueller was a community leader and was involved with the Edwardsville Little League program for many years as a coach and volunteer. Mueller, along with the late Clarence Hoppe and several other city leaders, was instrumental in the development of Hoppe Park.

Hogan is a 2000 graduate of Edwardsville High School and a 2002 graduate of Ranken Technical College. He is an A.S.E. L1 Master Automotive Technician, is a certified A.S.E. Service Consultant, and has also received the A.S.E General Maintenance and the A.S.E A1-A8 certifications.

Hogan has more than 16 years of automotive experience, beginning his career under the tutelage of the highly respected Jack Minner at Jack’s 66 Service in Edwardsville. “In addition to being a great mechanic, Jack was the best at taking care of his customers, he took customer service to a very high level,” Hogan said. “That level of service is what I found and what we will continue to provide at National Brake & Automotive.”

Hogan and his wife, Chana, are the parents of two sons, Louis and Matthew. He has served as a volunteer firefighter with the Holiday Shores Fire Department and is currently a Cub Scout leader with Pack 53 of Hamel.

