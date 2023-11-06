MEXICO, MO. - Alden Grossardt, child of Jason and Morgan Grossardt, was inducted into the 135th Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.

The Passing Through Ceremony is an MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps after they have completed the Maroon Phase training, passed the cadet handbook test, and completed the Crucible. The handbook test consists of questions concerning MMA rules and regulations, the Honor Code, and Academy history and traditions; and the Crucible is a series of mental and physical challenges cadets must navigate as individuals and as a team. Crucible challenges included a physical fitness test, a 5-mile hike, a 16-obstacle trail run, a team paintball challenge, a team relay shuttle run, a team boat run, and a river crossing exercise conducted in MMA's Olympic-sized pool.

"Our new cadets reached this significant milestone through goal setting, teamwork, and perseverance. I am proud of how they helped and encouraged each other and, most importantly, never gave up," said MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). "Many of these young men have never been challenged to the degree we challenged them and have now realized a new level of their potential. They and their families should be very proud of what they accomplished."

To signify his/her official entry into the corps, Grossardt was awarded and authorized to wear the coveted MMA hat brass that bears the MMA crest.

Missouri Military Academy is an all-male, college preparatory military boarding school (middle school and high school) with a diverse domestic and international student population. The Academy's rigorous program empowers young men to reach their potential as future college graduates, citizens of character, and leaders in their communities. MMA's 360? Education(r) fosters academic excellence, a healthy lifestyle and physical development, leadership and life skills, positive character development, and personal motivation. For more information, visit MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org.

