Edwardsville National Night Out rescheduled for Oct. 2
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police announced Tuesday afternoon the department's National Night Out had been rescheduled because of the wet weather.
The Edwardsville Police moved the event to 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Edwardsville City Park.
“A huge thank you to all our sponsors who are just as dedicated to making October 2nd, a huge success as well,” the Edwardsville Police said.
Sponsors are Target, Prairie Farms, Scott Credit Union, Town and Country Bank, Bank of Springfield, Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, P.C. Attorneys at Law, The Overhead Door Company, Rick Marteeny @ State Farm Phoenix Physical Therapy, and Sunset Hills Family Dentist.
