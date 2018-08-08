EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police announced Tuesday afternoon the department's National Night Out had been rescheduled because of the wet weather.

The Edwardsville Police moved the event to 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Edwardsville City Park.

“A huge thank you to all our sponsors who are just as dedicated to making October 2nd, a huge success as well,” the Edwardsville Police said.

Sponsors are Target, Prairie Farms, Scott Credit Union, Town and Country Bank, Bank of Springfield, Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, P.C. Attorneys at Law, The Overhead Door Company, Rick Marteeny @ State Farm Phoenix Physical Therapy, and Sunset Hills Family Dentist.

