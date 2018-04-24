EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville school board has selected the successor to Mike Waldo as head boys basketball coach.

Dustin Battas was named the Tigers' new coach beginning with the 2018-19 season in a board meeting Monday night; Battas as been with the Tiger program since 2005 when he came to Edwardsville after graduating from Illinois.

Battas has served as the eighth-grade coach at Lincoln Middle School and came up to the EHS program for the 2011-12 season. Battas will replace Waldo, who had coached the Tigers since the 1988-89 season after coming to Edwardsville from a five-year stint as the coach at Marquette Catholic beginning in the 1983-84 season.

Last year's Tigers went 18-9 for the year, including a 10-4 mark in the Southwestern Conference, reaching the IHSA Class 4A O'Fallon Regional final where they lost to eventual state champion Belleville West.

