EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is proud to announce its upcoming "Musical Potpourri" concert, scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 10, at 8 p.m. The performance will be held at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand located in City Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the baton of co-conductor, Dr. Rubén Darío Gómez, the Edwardsville Municipal Band will delight the audience with a blend of timeless compositions from some of the most prolific composers in wind band history. Concessions available during the event will directly benefit the St. Boniface Group.

For those who are unable to attend on Thursday, fear not! The band will be performing the same exhilarating program once more on Sunday, August 13, at 4 p.m. in the serene Le Claire Park in Edwardsville. Concessions available during the event will directly benefit the Friends of Le Claire.

Admission to both concerts is free of charge, and all are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a relaxing and memorable musical experience. For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the City of Edwardsville website.

More like this: