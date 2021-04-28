EDWARDSVILLE - Keegen Coleman, a middle schooler from Edwardsville, reported missing since 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, has been discovered Wednesday morning by Edwardsville Police Department safe and sound.

Keegen's grandmother thanked the Edwardsville Police and everyone who responded on Facebook "from the bottom of my heart" to help find the middle-school student. She said there were numerous responses on Facebook in the attempt to locate Keegen.

