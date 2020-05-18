EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton has issued a statement supporting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders to phase in business openings based upon specific metrics. The statement was in response to the Madison County Board of Health recommendations last Tuesday for businesses within the county to open despite the governor's order to the contrary.

Mayor Patton’s statement is as follows:

"The City of Edwardsville will continue to support the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are sympathetic to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the city must abide by the Executive Orders issued by the Governor.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The City of Edwardsville places the safety of our residents as our top priority. We are diligently researching/considering all ways we can honor our commitment to safety while supporting the economic health of our business community. It is our recommendation that businesses should consult with their attorney before taking any action that would conflict with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

"We have joined with other communities to ask the Governor to reconsider the review time period for advancing to the next phase of the Reopening Illinois Plan from 28 days to 14 days. We will continue to work together with our neighboring communities to advocate for the unique concerns and needs of Southwestern Illinois. We appreciate the hard work of our essential workers, our healthcare community, and all our residents as we navigate this difficult time."

R.W. Welle, Edwardsville Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief R.W. Welle joined Patton with the statement.

More like this: