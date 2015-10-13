The Illinois High School Association's Sectional golf tournaments for both boys and girls took place Monday at various sites throughout the state. The boys Class 2A Sectional in West Frankfort, however, will take place on Tuesday.

Here's a look at Riverbender/Edglentoday.com-area results:

BOYS CLASS 3A ALTON SECTIONAL

Edwardsville's team had a goal of reaching the state tournament at the start of the season.

The Tigers achieved that goal by firing a team 308 at the par-72 Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Monday, defeating Chicago-area school New Lenox Providence by five strokes. Homewood-Flossmoor took the last team qualifying spot with a 318. The Class 3A state tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

“We’re all honored to be a part of the state tournament,” said Tiger coach Dene Schickendanz. “We’ll go up there, play the best that we can and see how things go.”

The Tigers were led by sophomore Tanner White, who carded a 1-under 71 to take the day's medalist honors, one stroke ahead of Homewood-Flossmoor's Jack Mulligan. New Lenox Providence's was third at 2-over 74.

“I’m really happy for Tanner,” Schickendanz said. “He had a great round.”

The Tigers' Justin Hemings had a 4-over 76, followed by Ben Tyrell with a 8-over 80 and Luke Babington with a 9-over 81 to complete the scoring. Cale Ambuhel had an 11-over 83 and Zach Trimpe a 17-over 88 for EHS.

Three Granite City golfers took part in the tournament as individuals, but failed to qualify for the state tournament. They were David Keel, who had a 17-over 89; Gavin Grote, who had a 20-over 92; and Riley Brown, who had a 24-over 96.





BOYS CLASS 1A ANNA-JONESBORO SECTIONAL

Four individuals – Nick Robinson and Noah Robertson of Carrollton and Jordan Brown and Braden Woolsly of Metro East Lutheran – participated in the Class 1A Anna-Jonesboro Sectional at Union County Country Club in Anna Monday, but their scores were not yet available.

The IHSA web site indicated that none of them qualified for the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Breese Mater Dei won the team title with a 328, followed by McLeansboro Hamilton County at 331 and Nashville at 336. Robinson's Tom Goodman was the day's medalist with a even-par 72.

GIRLS CLASS 2A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL

Edwardsville's girls were shockingly eliminated from the IHSA Class 2A Girls Golf Championship as they shot a team 365 to fall two strokes short of the final team qualifying spot at the par-72 D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State in Normal.

In addition, none of the Tiger golfers qualifyed as individuals for this weekend's state tournament, set for Friday and Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

Samantha Doak and Kayla Weinacht had the day's top scores for EHS, each shooting a 18-over 90, followed by Addy Zellar with a 20-over 92, Paige Hamel with a 21-over 93, Jessica Blinkley with a 30-over 102 and Eryn Coopersmith a 39-over 111.

Also participating as individuals were Granite City's Megan Keel, who had a 19-over 91, and Alton's Morgan Bemis, who had a 24-over 96.

Galesburg won the team title with a 356, with Normal Community and O'Fallon tying for second at 363 each to take the other two team qualifying spots. Galesburg's Taylor Nesselroad's 3-over 75 gave her the day's medalist honors.

GIRLS CLASS 1A CARTERVILLE SECTIONAL

Marquette failed to qualify for this weekend's Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, but the Explorers' Carlee Cronin reached the state tournament with a 15-over 85 at the par-70 Crab Orchard Golf Course in Carterville.

The Explorers shot a team 377, good for eighth place in 12-team field; Metropolis Massac County took the team title with a 339, with Mount Carmel's Abbey Leighty defeating Massac's Carlin Flannery in a seven-hold sudden-death playoff for medalist honors on the day; both finished with 5-over 75s to force the playoff. Belleville Althoff finished second with a 348 and Mount Carmel was third at 351.

In addition to Cronin, Civic Memorial's Sara Gwilliam advanced to the state tournament with a 13-over 83 and Roxana's Andrea Mellenthin moved on with a 16-over 86. CM's Isabella Roberts, Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack and Jersey's Hannah Taylor failed to advance to the state tournament; their scores were not

