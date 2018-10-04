O’FALLON – Edwardsville’s boys’ golf team, led by Parker Griffiths’ 73 and a pair of 76 scores from Blake Burris and Trevor Laub, advanced to Monday’s IHSA Class 3A Sectional with a second place finish in the Regional Tuesday at Tamarack Country Club in O’Fallon.

The host Panthers won with a 299, three shots better than Edwardsville, with a 302. Quincy also advanced as a team by finishing third with a 318. Among local teams, Granite City was fifth, firing a 331, Alton finished sixth with a 358, and Collinsville was eighth with a score of 366. No individuals were able to advance to the sectional.

Hayden Moore shot a 77, while Aaron Young had an 83 and Zach Trimpe shot 86. O’Fallon’s Taylor Patterson was the tournament’s medalist with an even-par 72.

Tigers coach Adam Tyler was very happy with how his team played.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Tyler said in an interview. “We were nine shots better than we were in last year’s Regional. And with the way Tamarack usually plays, it could come down to one or two shots, one or two holes. Give credit to O’Fallon; they did what they were supposed to do on their own course, and that shoots under 300. They’re a very good team, and they should be happy with winning it. Congrats to them.”

The Granite City Warriors qualified five golfers to the sectional as individuals. Bennett Smallie lead the way for Granite with an 80, followed by Cameron Rubenacker and Brady Charbonnier, who each shot 83, Sam Weilgus had an 85, and Simon Maxfield shot an 87 to advance.

In the Class 2A Regional at The Links Golf Course in Jacksonville, both Marquette Catholic and Triad advanced to the Sectional as teams, with the Explorers finishing second with a score of 323, while the Knights were third at 332. The host Crimsons won the tournament with a 314, while Roxana was fifth with 380, Jersey sixth with a score of 390, East Alton-Wood River seventh with 412 and Civic Memorial eighth at 473. Piasa Southwestern did not register a team score.

Sam Cogan led the way for the Explorers with a 73, followed by William Roderfeld’s 79. Kolten Bauer was next at 80, then Jack Warren with 91, Grant Heinz with 98, and Nick Wooden shot 104.

Triad’s top scorer was Tyler Flescher, with a 79, followed by Matt Weis’ 81. Ryan Larson was next with an 85, Garret Wood shot 87, Bode Vanderbunt had a 91 and Destin Patek had a 102.

The medalist was Jacksonville’s Brady Kaufmann, who shot 72. Advancing as individuals from the Shells were Matt Mercuzzo with an 84 and Christian Bertoletti, who shot 92. The Oilers had Keegan Rigdon go through to the Sectional with a 94, while the Panthers’ Lucas Benware and Davis Hamm both shot 96 to advance.

In the Class 1A Mt. Olive Regional, held at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton, Carrollton finished in 10th with a 451. No Hawks players advanced as an individual. These were the Hawks scores: Brendon Steinacher 93, Nick Stendeback 105, Zach Beiermann 114 and Tryston Haydon 139. Steinacher went to a three-hole playoff for a sectional berth and was tied after two holes but finished with one stroke more than his opponents to miss the cut.

Hillsboro, Raymond Lincolnwood and Vandalia were the top three teams in the tournament. In the Waterloo Gibault Catholic Regional, held at The Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo, Father McGivney Catholic finished fifth with a 368, while Metro-East Lutheran ended 13th with a score of 445. D.J. Villhard of the Griffins advanced to the sectional as an individual, firing a 77 to qualify. The top three teams in the regional were Nashville, Gibault and Trenton Wesclin.

The sectional tournaments will be held next Monday, with the Class 3A tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, the Class 2A meet at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale, and the Class 1A Sectional at the Effingham Country Club. The state meets are set for Oct. 12-13 at various courses around the Bloomington-Normal area.

