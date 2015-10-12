The Edwardsville girls’ swim team dominated Urbana University High 231-73 Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on Senior Day.

Four seniors – Jane Russo, Kate May, Elizabeth McPherson and Caroline Caton – were recognized on Senior Day. The four girls have swam together since they were young girls and are culminating their high school careers on top, hoping for a 10th place or better as a team at the state meet. See upcoming Athlete Spotlight on the four seniors on Edglentoday.com for more on the girls.

Edwardsville High School coach Christian Rhoten said his girls were tired in the meet after some hard practices and a meet Thursday at Chatham Glenwood in Springfield.

“It was great to celebrate our seniors,” Rhoten said. “They have been swimming together for so long and watched the Chuck Fruit Center go up and open. The girls are great leaders and all four can also always lead the team academically. I know they will all do great things in college.”

Edwardsville took first in the 200 yard medley relay; 151.15 with McPherson, Caton, May and Bailey Grinter, Caroline Caton won the 200 free with a time of 2:04.29, followed by Emily Webb, 2:06.52 and Hope Roderick, 2:11.79.

May and McPherson finished one, two in the 200 yard IM, with a times of 2:10.48 and 2:18.09. Bailey Grinter rocketed to a time of 23.74 in the 50 free. Victoria Brady was third (25.53) and Sahar Rabiei was fourth (25.69).

Edwardsville captured first through fourth places in the 1-meter diving with Taylor Seilheimer first (225.70); Lydia Hemings second (192.45); Victoria Brady (146.30); and Kaley Wallace (139.40).

Caton was second in the 100 free (56.88); Rabiei was third (58.65); and Hemings was fourth (59.02).

May won the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.16, followed by Jane Russo (1:03.84) and Sierra Brannan (1:04.11).

Webb was second in the 500 free (5:32.17), followed by Roderick (5:50.18); and Brannan (5:52.36).

In the girls 200 free relay, Russo, Brady, Rabiei and Grinter combined for a time of 1:42.52 for first. Grinter won the 100 backstroke going away with a time of 57.97, followed by McPherson (1:03.12); and Maggie Heinrich was fourth (1:09.05).

Callista Poiter came through with an outstanding performance in the 100 breaststroke to win in 1:18.43, while teammate Rebecca Hackett was fourth (1:20.01).

Rhoten said Poiter simply was “awesome” in the 100 breaststroke. He said is so proud of her recovery from shoulder issues last year.

“She has worked hard,” he said.

Edwardsville’s 400 free relay of Caton, McPherson, Brady and May won in 3:47.44.

