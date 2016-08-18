EDWARDSVILLE - The Edw ardsville Marching Band is working hard preparing for the opening of halftime football performances and upcoming marching competition.

The first home varsity football game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at home against Rock Island. The Tiger Ambush Marching competition is Saturday, Sept. 17.

Annette Schoeberle is co-chair of the Tiger Ambush and said the event features 23 bands, including Alton, O’Fallon and Belleville East. Schoeberle is a long-time member of the Edwardsville High School Band Boosters, host of the Tiger Ambush. The EHS Band Boosters raise about $50,000 per year, which helps cover Edwardsville Marching Band’s competition costs for staff, props, hotel and travel, along with equipment maintenance costs.

“We have several bands on the Missouri side of the river as well as a lot of our local Metro East bands, and also from Bloomington, Rushville, Salem, Mehlville and more,” she said. “The Tiger Ambush is our biggest fund-raiser other than a craft fair the second weekend of November.”

The Edwardsville High School Band Boosters are a 5013c and have non-profit status. Schoeberle has been involved since 2008. Her son will be a band sophomore, so he still has three years left.

The Edwardsville Marching Band starts competition on Sept. 10 with the Metro East Marching Classic at O’Fallon Township High School.

Edwardsville home football performances are Sept. 2, Sept. 16, Sept. 30, Oct. 7 (homecoming) and Oct. 21 (Senior Night).

Edwardsville Marching Band Competition Schedule:

Saturday, September 10 - Metro East Marching Classic @ O'Fallon Township High School

Saturday, September 17- Tiger Ambush Marching Classic @ Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex (EHS performs in exhibition)

Saturday, October 1- McKendree Preview of Champions @ McKendree University

Saturday, October 22 - Effingham Marching Hearts Invitational @ Effingham High School

Saturday, October 29 - Western Illinois University Marching Band Classic @ WIU

(All photos by Dan Brannan)

