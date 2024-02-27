EDWARDSVILLE - A man from Edwardsville has been charged with multiple firearm-related felonies after shooting in the direction of a public park and at multiple victims backing out of a driveway in a residential neighborhood.

Daniel R. Matlock, 30, of Edwardsville, was charged with armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver on Feb. 13, 2024.

The incident stemmed from an argument between multiple individuals and Matlock, who allegedly shot at them as they attempted to leave a residence in the 900 block of Hale Avenue - just across the street from Leclaire Park, a public park.

“As victims were backing out of the driveway to leave, they reported that Matlock produced a firearm and discharged it repeatedly in their direction,” the petition states. “Matlock reportedly fired in the direction of a public park, which was directly behind the victim's vehicle.”

Officers discovered evidence of this and other crimes both inside and outside the residence shortly following the incident.

“Officers located shell casings in the landscaping of the residence,” the petition continues. “Search of the residence revealed in Matlock's bedroom multiple rounds of 9mm ammunition matching those in the landscaping, and in the adjoining crawlspace a 9mm handgun. Also in the residence, officers located a cannabis grow, and packaging materials for delivery.”

The specific firearm discovered in this case was a Glock 19 9mm handgun; Matlock’s possession of the weapon in addition to over 30 grams of cannabis resulted in the “armed violence” charge since he possessed a dangerous weapon while committing another felony under Illinois law.

Matlock faces four total felonies, including a Class X felony for armed violence, a Class 1 felony for aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony for reckless discharge of a firearm, and a Class 3 felony for possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented Matlock’s case, and he was reportedly remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

