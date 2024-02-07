EDWARDSVILLE - A man from Edwardsville faces four total charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, aggravated driving while under the influence, and resisting a peace officer, according to Madison County court documents.

Kyle E. Hood, 39, of Edwardsville, was charged with the above listed offenses by the Illinois State Police on Dec. 22, 2023.

Hood allegedly knowingly possessed a stolen Dodge Avenger with an Illinois registration number and drove it while under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a combination thereof on I-55 in Madison County, according to court documents. His license had reportedly been revoked due to a previous DUI violation.

Hood was additionally charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer after speeding at least 21 miles per hour over the legal limit while attempting to elude an Illinois State Police trooper who was giving him a visual or audible signal to stop his vehicle. After he “fled on foot from the scene of a traffic crash,” Hood was charged with resisting a peace officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition to deny Hood's pretrial release describes the case as follows:

“Defendant was identified as the driver of a vehicle observed leaving the Love's truck stop in Hamel, while swerving in an impaired manner,” the petition states. “ISP trooper attempted a traffic stop, and the defendant fled at 100mph, crashing into the median guard wires.

“As the officer approached on foot, the defendant fled again. The officer attempted a PIT maneuver to bring this dangerous flight to a conclusion, and the defendant eventually crashed again, into a utility pole. The defendant then fled on foot, resisting arrest. The vehicle was found to be stolen. The defendant was found to be obviously impaired by alcohol, drugs, or some combination.”

In total, Hood faces three felony charges for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, and aggravated driving while under the influence, as well as one misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer. Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: