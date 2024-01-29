ALTON - Keith A. Brown, 44, of Edwardsville, was charged by the Alton Police Department with four total counts including unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, unlawful use of weapon, aggravated assault, and resisting a peace officer. Brown received these charges after reportedly pointing a gun toward police officers, fleeing on foot, and more, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

In a case presented by the Alton Police Department, Brown allegedly possessed a Springfield XD 9mm pistol on Jan. 23, 2024 after having previously been convicted of Burglary, a felony. He was additionally charged with unlawful use of the same weapon after reportedly carrying it “on a public way being Broadway St., Alton … within 1,000 feet of real property comprising any school being St. Mary’s Catholic School located at 519 E. 4th Street, Alton.”

Brown also pointed the firearm “in the direction of” a police officer while they were engaged in their official duties, resulting in the aggravated assault charge. Finally, Brown received the charge for resisting an officer after fleeing on foot from the same officer he pointed the weapon at, according to court documents.

A petition to deny Brown’s pretrial release contains more details of how events unfolded on Jan. 23, 2024 after officers received a report that he was threatening to harm an individual located in Alton while having an active warrant for his arrest.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officers located defendant in Alton in the area of a local school and attempted to contact him,” the petition states. “During course of contact, defendant produced a firearm and pointed said firearm in the direction of officers.

“Defendant was found to be in possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition. Defendant is a convicted felon ref: Macon County, Illinois 2013CF1045 conviction for Burglary. Defendant’s pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person, persons or the community.”

In total, Brown was charged with two Class 3 felonies for the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful use of weapon charges, as well as a Class 4 felony for aggravated assault and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer.

Court documents indicate Brown was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Related Video: