EDWARDSVILLE - A man from Edwardsville faces multiple criminal charges after fighting the guests of a party he was asked to leave and allegedly biting one of the victims’ legs. He fled the scene when officers arrived, elbowed one officer in the face, then threatened to kill multiple officers at the scene.

Nathan S. Medsker, 25, of Edwardsville, was charged with aggravated battery, threatening a public official, and battery on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. A petition filed to deny Medsker’s pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Defendant was identified as the suspect who appeared at a party very intoxicated and, upon being asked to leave, fought with party guests,” the petition states. “When officers arrived, he attempted to leave the scene despite being lawfully detained.

“As officers attempted arrest, he elbowed one officer in the face, then threatened to kill multiple officers.”

Medsker faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony for threatening a public official, and a Class A misdemeanor for battery. His case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department.

Court documents indicate Medsker was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

