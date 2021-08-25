Edwardsville, Litchfield Men Face Charges In Madison County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan M. Williams, 27, of Edwardsville, was charged Monday with disarming a police officer and aggravated battery. The charging document claims he attempted to take a service weapon from an officer. He is also accused of biting the officer in the arm. Bail was set at $50,000. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Vehicle and Burglary WORDEN - James D. Cook, 38, of Litchfield, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary. He allegedly possessed a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Impala on Aug. 2. He also is accused of entering a building in the 8500 block of Schien Road with the intent to commit a theft; bail was set at $50,000. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip