Edwardsville, Litchfield Men Face Charges In Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan M. Williams, 27, of Edwardsville, was charged Monday with disarming a police officer and aggravated battery.
The charging document claims he attempted to take a service weapon from an officer. He is also accused of biting the officer in the arm. Bail was set at $50,000.
Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Vehicle and Burglary
WORDEN - James D. Cook, 38, of Litchfield, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.
He allegedly possessed a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Impala on Aug. 2. He also is accused of entering a building in the 8500 block of Schien Road with the intent to commit a theft; bail was set at $50,000.
