EAST ST. LOUIS - Edwardsville was out to an early lead in varsity competition on Tuesday at the Southwestern Conference Boys Track and Field Meet at East St. Louis.

The Tigers had taken the lead in the varsity competition with 15 points at the point of suspension, followed by Alton with nine points, Collinsville with six, Granite City with five and O'Fallon with four; the Panthers had taken the lead in the JV meet with 34 points when the meet was suspended, followed by Edwardsville with 14, Collinsville with six and Alton with five.

Edwardsville's Amari Brooks had won the varsity shot with a toss of 53-10.5, followed by Alton's Jaquez Roberson at 49-7, Collinsville's Dustin Petty at 48-10.5, Edwardsville's Blake Williams at 47-8 and O'Fallon's Braden Johnson at 45-3 to round out the top five; among other participants, Granite City's Kurt Clark (45-0) and Anthony Guzman (42-7.5) finished 6-7, with Alton's Myles Marfell behind in eighth at 41-8.

In the JV shot, Edwardsville's Mason Ahlers took second with a toss of 41-4.5 and Alton's Kavontay Samelton-Danser was fourth with a put of 39-4 while Edwardsville's Raleigh Brazier took third in the JV 3200 in 10:43.01.

