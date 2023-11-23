EDWARDSVILLE - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services in Edwardsville received 24 coats from the local Knights of Columbus chapter.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, members of the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus group stopped by Riverbend Head Start to deliver coats they had purchased for the kids. Knights of Columbus member David Green explained that Head Start’s work aligns with their mission.

“We’re organized to build faith, charity, community service and family,” Green said. “Those are our tenets, and this is one of our charity endeavors. We do a lot of programs over the course of the year and this is one of them.”

Located at 710 N. Main Street, the Edwardsville Head Start has a preschool program for kids under 5. They work with income-eligible families from the prenatal stage until the child enters kindergarten to provide resources, education and childcare.

One staff member noted that “you’d be surprised” at the number of kids who often come to Head Start without a coat. While the Edwardsville center has extra coats on hand so kids can play outside while they’re at the preschool, this donation will give 12 boys and 12 girls their own coats to keep.

The Knights of Columbus hope their donation will bring more attention to the work done by Riverbend Head Start. The Edwardsville Knights of Columbus chapter has approximately 360 members, and they complete many community service projects like this. Green noted that Riverbend Head Start is one of their favorite organizations to support.

“It’s part of our tenets,” he added. “They work with children, they help families, and that’s what we do. And this is local and we’re local, so it’s a great fit.”

For more information about Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, visit their official website at RiverbendFamilies.org or their Facebook page. Check out the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus chapter website for details about their work and how to become a member.

