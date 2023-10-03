Edwardsville Junior Service Club Hosts Witches Night Out
EDWARDSVILLE - For those who enjoy an enchanted evening for Halloween season, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Junior Service Club is again having its Witches Night Out on Oct. 21, 2023, at Glen Carbon Miner Park. The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.
"Dust off your broom, gather your coven and don your best witch’s attire for a night full of costume contests, devilishly delightful drinks, eerily excellent eats, enchanting entertainment, magical melodies, ravishing raffles, vexing vendors and so much more," the Junior Service Club said.
The Junior Service Club encouraged residents to go to the Junior Service Club website to learn more about all the ways JSC gives back to our community, such as the RP Lumber Center Teen Room and the Boundless Playground.
You can also find raffles, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and vendor applications, on our website: http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/witches-night-out-2023.html
Find us on Facebook for all the updates at:https://www.facebook.com/edglenjuniorservice
For questions, please contact us at: wno@edglenjuniorservice.org
