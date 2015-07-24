Led by tournament director and head Edwardsville High School boys’ and girls’ tennis coach Dave Lipe, the school has put itself on the worldwide map for the sport.

This week, players have come to the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center for a USTA-sanctioned Pro Wild Card Challenge for the Edwardsville Futures Tournament, which begins July 27 and runs to Aug. 2 at EHS.

The Pro Wild Card Tourney had 46 entries and the winner of the event gets an automatic bid into the Futures Tourney.

“The competition in the Pro Wild Card Challenge was extremely deep,” Lipe said. “The Futures Tourney draws players from Europe, North America, South America, Australia and all over the United States. It was a third bigger than it’s been.”

Edwardsville was well represented in the Pro Wild Card Challenge. Former EHS player Jack Desse was one who played. He will be a sophomore at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Present EHS players Alex Gray, Erik Weiler and also former Tigers Carson Ware and Logan Ware also participated.

Lipe said college players from Illinois, the University of Missouri St. Louis, Washington University and Principia, also were there this past week.

“All our players had a good tournament experience here and played a lot of matches,” Lipe said.

