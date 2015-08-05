INDIANAPOLIS – Edwardsville’s Breakers had another night to remember on Tuesday in the 2015 YMCA Long Course Swimming Nationals in Indianapolis.

Edwardsville’s Sean Workman won his first national title in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:03.92; teammate Kate May placed fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.27, just short of the Olympic Trials qualifying time of 1:01.19. Workman became Edwardsville’s second swimmer to earn an Olympic Trials time in the event. His teammate Bailey Grinter has already met the standard in the 100 backstroke.

May has now lowered her time within slightly more than a second of the Olympic Trials cut time and should achieve it by the meet next year.

“It was a great Day 1 for the Edwardsville Breakers,” Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said. “How much more exciting could it be than winning a national title and getting an Olympic Trials time? Also, Kate did an excellent job, almost getting the Olympic Trials time.”

Grinter should place at the top of some of her events coming up, including the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.

Kate May, right, times at a recent meet. May had an excellent start in the 2015 YMCA Long Course Swimming Nationals on Tuesday night.

