COLLINSVILLE - On a wall-to-wall sunshiny day at Collinsville's Kahok Stadium, Edwardsville was the dominant team, as the Tigers went on to win the Collinsville Invitational track meet, one of the last major meets before the IHSA sectionals, on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The Tigers scored 100 points to take the championship, with Mascoutah a distant second at 55 points, edging out third place O'Fallon, who had 54 points, Belleville West wound up fourth at 49 points, and Triad and Chatham Glenwood tied for fifth with 44 points each. East St. Louis came in ninth with 32.5 points, just ahead of the host Kahoks, who placed 10th with 30.5 points, Civic Memorial tied for 13th with Belleville East, both teams scoring 24 points, Alton and Freeburg tied for 15th with 19 points apiece, Highland finished in a tie for 22nd with Decatur MacArthur, with seven points each, Granite City and Rochester tied for 24th with five points each, Maryville Christian was 26th with four points, and Jersey tied with Waterloo for 27th, with three points each.

The good weather, very sunny, and very seasonable temperatures, led to good performances, and it started in the 100 meters, with Sam Elliott-Barnes of Alton winning the 100 meters with a time of 11.17 seconds, with Darren Wilson of Edwardsville fifth at 11.27 seconds, Amari Rodgers-Parrott of Collinsville was seventh at 11.31 seconds, and Jorden Serafini of CM was ninth at 11.34 seconds. In the 200 meters, Omar Mims of O'Fallon won with a time of 21.43 seconds, with Edwardsville's Clayton Lakatos second at 21.91 seconds, teammate Zach Lane was third at 21.93 seconds, Elliott-Barnes was fourth at 22.43 seconds, and Jersey's Casey Borkowski was sixth at 22.78 seconds.

In the 400 meters, the winner was Troy McLean of Belleville West, with a time of 47.82 seconds, with Jared Ury of Maryville fifth at 51.01 seconds, and Collinsville's Jalek Nelson seventh at 51.16 seconds. The 800 meters was taken by Darris Ivy of East St Louis, who was in at 1:56.61, while D.J. Dutton of the Eagles was third at 1:58.39, Drew Twyman of Triad finished fourth at 1:59.04, and Alton's Hank McClaine came in eighth at 2:01.14.

Dylan Nalley of Marion won the 1,600 meters at 4:10.17, with Justice Eldridge of the Eagles was seventh at 4:24.09, the Tigers' Colin Thomas was eighth at 4:29.17, teammate Gavin Rodgers was ninth at 4:30.53, and Dallas Mancinas of Highland came in 10th at 4:31.15. Raphael Greer of Marion won the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:41.76, with Landon Kearby of CM was fifth at 10:12.91, HIghland's Adin Roach came in sixth at 10:22.93, and Parker Weaver of Edwardsville was seventh at 10:24.24.

In the results of the hurdles races, Arion Hill of Centralia won the 110 meters, coming in at 14.40 seconds, with Triad's Louis Yohannes placing second, also having a time of 14.40 seconds. In the 300 meters, Antonio Mack of Mascoutah won the race at 39.92 seconds, with Kaden Wilson of Edwardsville ninth at 42.71 seconds, and Charlie McAfoos of Alton 10th at 43.30 seconds.

In the relay races, Edwardsville won the 4x100 meters at 41.53 seconds, with Triad third at 42.00 seconds, Alton was sixth at 42.82 seconds, and Collinsville was 10th at 43.66 seconds In the 4x200 meters, Edwardsville won again, this time, coming in at 1:27.59, with East Side fourth at 1:30.60, and East Alton-Wood River was ninth at 1:32.70. The results of the 4x400 meters showed Carbondale winning at 3:24,73, with CM seventh at 3:32.81, and Alton was 19th at 3:33.62. In the 4x800 meters, the Eagles were the winners at 7:54.91, with Highland fifth at 8:10.26, Edwardsville was seventh at 8:20.14, and East St. Louis was eighth at 8:24.05.

In the field events, Devin Habermehl of the Kahoks won the shot put, getting off a throw of 16.48 meters, with Iose Epenesa of Edwardsville second at 16,21 meters, Elmo Gilliam of the Flyers was fourth at 15.72 meters, and Zach Van Tieghem of Triad came in seventh at 15.21 meters. Epenesa won the discus throw with a toss of 55.65 meters, with Andrew Bowens of East Side third at 49.65 meters, Habermehl was fifth at 48.79 meters, Javion Smith of Edwardsville came in seventh with a throw of 44.45 meters, Van Tieghem was eighth at 43.72 meters, and Josh Hodge of CM was 10th at 42.72 meters.

In the high jump, the winner was Matt Pluff of Freeburg, who cleared 1.95 meters with Edwardsville's Devyon Hill-Lomax, Pluff taking first on the fewest misses rule. Curtis Bowens of the Flyers and K.J. Thorps-Watt of the Kahoks tied for third, both going over at 1,90 meters, Granite City's Antonio Dean and Isaiah Ford tied for eighth, both going over at 1.80 meterrs, and both Carson Ryan of Roxana, and East Side's Kelon Lagrante finished in a multi-jumper tie for 10th, both clearing 1.75 meters. The results of the pole vault showed Robert Williams of Mascoutah winning by going over at 4.16 meters, with Parker Friederich and Zane Meier of Triad, and Ayden Gratzl of Collinsville all tying for second, going over at 4.01 meters, with Friederich second, Meier third, and Gratzl fourth on the fewest misses rule. Jost Teems of CM came in 10th, going over at 2.81 meters.

In the long jump, Larry Wills of Glenwood won with a jump of 6.80 meters, edging out Jacob Wahl of Edwardsville, who finished second at 6.77 meters, while teammate Jaydon Cole was sixth at 6.68 meters, and Loyal Patterson of the Kahoks was seventh at 6.54 meters. Edwardsville went one-two in the triple jump, with Malik Allen winning with a leap of 15.11 meters, with teammate Gino Montgomery second at 13.90 meters Dynami Walker of the Warriors came in fifth at 13.19 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

