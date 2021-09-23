EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Homecoming Parade is back this year and it will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 29.

The parade will begin at Eden Church and work its way down Main Street in Edwardsville to St. Louis Street before ending at Lincoln Middle School.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Everyone is invited to watch along the route,” Edwardsville School District 7 officials said.

The Edwardsville Homecoming Parade will feature most of the EHS clubs, sports teams, and the band, as well as a few community groups.

The 2020 Edwardsville Homecoming Parade was not held because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Social distancing along the route is encouraged because of the COVID-19 precautions.

More details about the Edwardsville Homecoming festivities to come.

More like this: