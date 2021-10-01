EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Homecoming Parade was one of the highlights of the busy week for students and it featured a strong showing of floats and participation.

Alton's varsity football team plays at Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Friday. This year, the king and queen will be recognized at halftime of the game. The dance Saturday will be outside in the Edwardsville High School parking lot Saturday. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and there will be tents in place in case of rain. Masks will be required at the dance and only Edwardsville High School will be admitted to the event, EHS Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said.

Dr. Stuart said it is great to see some normalcy back with the students after the past 18 months of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Proper protocols are being taken in school and also will be done at Saturday's dance, he said.

"We have had a full week of plans from the parade on Wednesday to a bonfire on Thursday, then the game Friday night and dance on Saturday," Dr. Stuart said.

