Tyler Schaeffer takes a shot against O’Fallon opponents in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game. Schaeffer scored the first goal for the Tigers in the game in the first period.

The Edwardsville High School varsity hockey team remains unbeaten with a 10-0 overall record after a convincing 4-0 win over O’Fallon on Monday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The Tigers’ team speed was evident against O’Fallon, with Edwardsville controlling the puck much of the night. Tyler Schaeffer was again a key for The Tigers with an early first-period goal. Tyler Hinterser, Rory Magherio and Shaun Raftery also added goals for Edwardsville.

“One of the strengths is our team speed,” Jason Walker said. “The boys put in a lot of work in the off-season and during the season to get in good shape and to work at that speed. We have a good group of kids.”

Walker rated O’Fallon as one of the better teams in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Asssociation.

“They were very physical,” he said. “So far I am pleased obviously with the record, but we are looking for improvement each game and we continue to get better.”

Schaeffer and Hinterser have both been key players for the Tigers all season long, Walker said.

“Game in, game out, both of those boys have played extremely well,” Walker said. “Schaeffer is a quick player and very good with the puck. He sees the ice very well and creates offense by making plays with pucks.”

“So far this has been a great season,” the coach said. “We are right where want to be and we want to only get better.”

Jason Gordon tries to inspire his Edwardsville hockey team members after the first period of the game against O'Fallon on Monday night. Edwardsville won 4-0.

