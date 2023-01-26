MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 5, ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC 0: Andrew Mohesky scored twice to lead Edwardsville to a 5-0 win over St. Dominic Catholic of O'Fallon, Mo. in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game played Tuesday night at RP Lumber Center.

Mohesky's first goal came at 6:06 of the first period, assisted by Carter Crow and Connor Morrison, with Luke Thomlinson scoring at 55 seconds of the second period, from Konnor Goclan and Fred Bramstedt to put the Tigers up 2-0. Mohesky got his second goal from Joe Viox at 6:24 of the second to make it 3-0, and a goal at 14:59 from David Hensley, assisted by Thomlinson and Goclan, to give Edwardsville a 4-0 lead. The final goal was scored by Bramstedt, unassisted, at 9:17 to make the final 5-0 score.

Edwardsville outshot the Crusaders 53-10, with Kai Vetter getting the shutout win.

The Tigers are now 5-10-4, while St. Dominic goes to 8-7-4.

In a Mid-State Club Hockey Association game played Saturday night at the Affton Athletic Association rink in south St. Louis County, St. John Vianney Catholic got goals from Nathan Hatfield in the first period and Andrew Fendler in the third period to shut out Edwardsville 2-0.

The Golden Griffins outshot the Tigers 27-20, with Kai Vetter making 25 saves in goal for Edwardsville.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent results in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, on Jan. 10, Granite City nipped Collinsville 1-0, while on Jan. 12, Belleville won over Edwardsville East 6-0. In results of Jan. 17, it was O'Fallon over Edwardsville East 9-4, Granite City shutting out East Alton-Wood River 7-0 and Collinsville tied with Columbia 5-5.

In games played on Jan. 19, Highland defeated EAWR 3-1, it was Triad over Edwardsville East 4-0, Granite City shut out Alton 5-0 and O'Fallon took a 7-0 win over Collinsville.

Edwardsville coach Jason Walker commended Brody Patton for his time in goal and said he continues to improve every match. He said Brody has a bright future ahead as a hockey player. The coach commended all his players for their development and said with the youth program that is present in Edwardsville, the benefits will be shown in coming years.

