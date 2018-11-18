EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers’ Emma Hensley and Paityn Schneider signed their letters of intent to play women's soccer in college.

Head coach Abbey Federmann said both Hensley, who signed with Missouri State, and Schneider, who signed with Southern Illinois University Carbondale, have both been incredible assets to the team.

“Emma has always been a passionate and hardworking athlete that you can rely on,” Federmann said. “She’s an astounding athlete. She’s tough, fast and more than that she’s a positive teammate.”

Coach Federmann said Schneider’s ability to read the field is tremendous and will be an enormous asset to the new SIUC soccer program.

“Paityn has one of the highest soccer i.q.’s on the field I’ve ever seen,” Federmann said. “The way she can see the field is well beyond her years.”

