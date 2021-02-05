EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Tigers wrestler Drew Gvillo signed his letter of intent with Lindenwood University to wrestler Thursday afternoon.

“I have known for about two months that I was going to sign with Lindenwood University,” Gvillo said.

Lindenwood is about an hour away from Edwardsville and it is a great program that was two of the main reasons Gvillo picked Lindenwood.

Two years ago Lindenwood was ranked fourth in DII in wrestling. Gvillo will be studying biology and then go to medical school for orthopedics.

“I grew up wrestling at Edwardsville which has a great program and now at Lindenwood which is a good step up in my career. I started varsity my freshman year and Coach Wagner guided me through my high school years.”

As a junior Gvillo was able to reach the state tournament as a junior and was able to get a few matches in up there.

Lindenwood University is in St. Charles Missouri. They are a Division II college. They are in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Lindenwood is coached by Jimmy Rollins.

Rollins is in his fifth season as the Lindenwood wrestling head coach in 2020-21, and he is in his 10th season overall at the school.

In 2019-20, Rollins led the Lions to a 9-4 overall record, and a 5-1 mark in conference play to take second place in the GLVC. Lindenwood finished third in the NCAA Regional and entered the 2020 NCAA National Championships ranked seventh in the country.

