EDWARDSVILLE - It has been multiple years since A.J. Epenesa and Mark Smith graced the Edwardsville High School campus and created a stir statewide and across the country for their football/basketball and track and field skills. Now, another new phenom has emerged in track and field sprinter Brandon Battle.

The news is buzzing about Brandon Battle across the state and now the country.

Edwardsville senior sprinter Brandon Battle made history by sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs, setting two school records in the process, as the Tigers finished fourth in a very close IHSA Class 3A boys state track meet held at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Battle won the 100 meters in a school-record 10.61 seconds. the 200 meters in 21.65 seconds, and broke his own school record in the 400 meters with a time of 46.48 seconds, becoming the first runner in the large school era to sweep the three sprint races.

“I’ve been saying that my mantra was that I had unfinished business. That was my mindset and I just stayed locked in. I didn’t want to listen to any of the outside noise. I just had to go out there and do what I do," Battle said.



This past week, Battle made a decision to de-commit to Eastern Illinois University on a track and field scholarship.

Dr. Steve Stuart, the Edwardsville principal, said Brandon always answers “yes sir, no sir,” and couldn’t be more of a gentleman than he is today. Dr. Stuart said Brandon’s future is as bright as can be in college and beyond.

Battle made the following statement on Twitter: "I would like to thank the EIU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity, but at this time I will be officially de-committing from Eastern Illinois University."

Brandon’s father, Marvin, was a long-time band director at EHS and now is a school administrator. Brandon’s father beams with pride about his talented son.

The most impressive part about young Brandon is not his athletic skills, but he is humble, gracious, and always polite. He also is an exceptional student and member of the EHS Marching Band.

“Coach Lakatos has had me since I was a freshman and we have built a stronger relationship and trust with each other every year,” Brandon said. “He is one of the greatest coaches I have ever had.”

“My dad tells me every day to keep it real and he makes sure I keep a level head,” Brandon said. “I love him and wouldn’t be here today without him or my mom.”

It is unknown at this time where he will be going to college next year.

