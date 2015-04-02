



The Edwardsville High School girls swim team was recently recognized with a national honor by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association or NISCA gives out awards to recognize achievements of high school swimmers throughout the country. The 2014-2015 EHS girls swim team achieved the NISCA All-American Academic Scholar Team Silver Award for having a cumulative GPA between 3.50 and 3.75.

“That is just another accomplishment that makes the girls’ team standout and it shows their hard work,” Christian Rhotten, the high school swim coach, said. “I am glad now we are a national team and we are going to be recognized for more of these awards for doing things right in the classroom and pool in the future.”

Rhotten said taking academics seriously is just second nature for the EHS girls swim team.

“They have good leaders who are getting good grades,” Rhotten said. “The younger girls know the standards of trying hard in school and take lessons they have learned in swimming to the classroom. They learn discipline, working hard and core values that apply in the classroom and will apply someday in their jobs.”

Only one senior graduated from this year’s EHS girls swim team, so the future is extremely bright.

“We have several top juniors who will be seniors next year,” he said. “We have a goal of top ten in the state next season. We are just trying to get meets set up for the right level of competition as we approach the season in the fall.”

