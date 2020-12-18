EDWARDSVILLE - Jayna Connoyer, a second baseman on the Edwardsville High softball team who has played a key role in the Tigers' success, signed a letter of intent to attend Spoon River College in Canton, Ill., outside of Peoria, in a ceremony held Friday afternoon at the high school.

Connoyer, who will play for head coach John Bassett at Spoon River, was the starting second baseman for the Tigers in her sophomore season in 2019, hitting .231 with two home runs, nine RBIs, an on-base percentage of .310, and a slugging percentage of .410. She also stole two bases in three attempts. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connoyer's reasons for signing with the Snappers and going the junior college route first were many.

"It seemed like a good fit, and the coaches were super nice and super easy to talk to," Connoyer said during a post-ceremony interview. "I play second base for Edwardsville, but Spoon River has talked to me about playing middle infield and outfield when I get to college."

Spoon River plays in the Mid-West Athletic Conference, which also includes Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Parkland College in Champaign, and Illinois Central College in East Peoria, among others.

Connoyer, who also plays for the Bluff City Elite club during the summer, plans on majoring in elementary education, and also hopes to become a coach herself in her future.

Colin Feeney also contributed information for this story

