The Edwardsville High School Combined Orchestras and Symphonic Orchestra performed a variety of difficult pieces in front of a packed auditorium on Thursday night in the first concert of the season.

Scott Credit Union was an event sponsor. The Combined Concert Orchestras started the night with “Nocturne,” by Alexander Borodin, from “String Quartet No. 2,” arranged by Andrew Debcyznksi; “Por Una Cabeza,” by Alfredo Le Pera/Carlos Gardel, arranged by David Scott, with Ryleigh Franklin, violin, Kathleen McFarland, viola, and Amy Jo Sawyer, accordian. The Combined Orchestras also performed “Libertango,” by Astor Plazzolla, arranged by James Kazik with Amy Jo Sawyer on accordian; and “Adventures on Bainbridge Island,” arranged by Alan Lee Silva, with Ryleigh Franklin on violin, Abby Kngiht, cello, and Caroline Robinson, harp.

The Symphonic Orchestra performed “Intermezzo,” by Pietro Mascagni, from “Cavalleria Rusticana,” with Curtis Sellers on oboe, Caroline Robinson on harp, the Sereneda Strings: Antonin Dvorak; III. Scherzo, IV. Larghetto and V. Finale.

The Combined Orchestras finished the night with “Rue de Royal,” by Zach Wallmark, with Jackson Hallquist on percussion; Jop Glielingh on guitar, with soloists Savannah Brannan, Hannah Pocuca, Margaret Rose Halpin; Kathleen McFarland and Ian Balakrishan.

“I am extremely proud of how skillfully the orchestra students played,” Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said. “We tackled some difficult literature for a fall concert and they rose to the occasion.

“I especially enjoyed our grand finale when all 114 students combined for a jazzy New Orleans style piece. It's thrilling to have that many students performing on stage. The audience really responded to their energy and enthusiasm.”

Special guests were Amy Joe Sawyer (accordian), Caroline Robinson (harp), Andrew Tinge (bass), Lindsey Walfford (bass), Jackson Hallquist (percussion), Jesse Plunk (percussion), and Curtis Sellers (oboe).

The next Edwardsville concert will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, with the EHS Performing Arts Holiday Concert. The Illinois MEA All District Auditions are today at Highland Middle School.

Voumard thanked Scott Credit Union, the orchestra boosters and parents for their continued support. A thank you was also given on the evening to the Edwardsville District 7 Board of Education and Administration for their continued support of the district music program.

