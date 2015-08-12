EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School band recently had an exhibition at the school with parents and the community and they were very well received.

Marvin Battle is the director of the Edwardsville High School marching band. He said he is excited about this year’s group and is always “cautiously optimistic” at the caliber the band will become by the end of the year.

He said the recent exhibition for the community at Edwardsville High School was done at sunset with beautiful scenery.

The Edwardsville High School band recently completed a two-week camp, which is always done prior to the start of school.

“When we think about what we started with from day one and now they have accomplished it is nice to sit back and enjoy what the kids have done,” Battle said. “I think the crowd enjoyed the music. The parents get to see what their kids have been doing the last two weeks. They get so excited when they see their son or daughter in the band.”

Edwardsville will have a strong percussion section again this year. The Edwardsville band always ranks high in terms of scholastic qualities year in year out.

“Our brass will also be a strength this year,” Battle said. “We have a a wealth of talent with the band. Some play a second instrument. Our ensembles are pretty stacked.”

The Edwardsville Marching Band has 126 youth on the team.

“When we talk about the band, it is a family atmosphere,” added Battle. “Everything we do is for their success.”

Battle has been at the helm of the Edwardsville program since 2000 and it has been very successful. He said without the band boosters and community support, it would be impossible to have the success the band program has had over the years.

SEE BELOW FOR PHOTO GALLERY OF THE EDWARDSVILLE BAND EXHIBITION:

“Principal Dennis Cramsey and the entire administrative are so supportive,” he said. “They are supportive to not only the band, but orchestra and the choral department.

Band takes a strong commitment with 50-60 performances per year.

“We don’t have seasons, we have events,” Battle said. “We do a lot of sporting events.”

Battle said he always enjoys his job as band director.

“I love it every day,” he said.

