EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School has announced its graduation time and date as 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Edwardsville Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said a decision has been made to limit tickets to graduation because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Each graduate will be allowed two tickets only.

Dr. Stuart said he is ecstatic that this year's 2021 class will be able to have their graduation. EHS graduation will be live on Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com as normal procedure.

"It is great we will be able to have graduation," Dr. Stuart said. "We have cut down tickets to each graduate to two; we normally do four, because of COVID. The kids deserve it. The kids, parents, teachers and administration wanted it for the kids. It will also be live on Facebook and the Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com where aunts, uncles, grandparents can see their graduate walk across the stage."

Stuart said Edwardsville High School had a percussion ensemble on Wednesday night and it is great for the concerts, other extracurricular events and athletics to be getting back to normal. Every summer sport will have a state series, Dr. Stuart said, with the exception of wrestling.

"Edwardville High School is getting back to what it does performing in the classroom, on entertainment stage and athletic fields," Dr. Stuart said. "Our athletic teams are doing great. It was great to have a spring season for the football team. All the teams came out with a determination it might not be a normal season but they were going to make the best of it. The baseball team is off to a good start and are defending state champions, the softball team is undefeated and the boy's track team will make noise at state with Brandon Battle in the sprints. (Battle broke the school records in the 400 and 200 meters with times of 47.56 and 21.46 respectively at the Norm Armstrong Invitational at Belleville West)."

Dr. Stuart said Brandon Battle is an athlete that doesn't come along often in a school's history with his top state times to date.

"Brandon is also in band and he is just a good, polite, kid," Dr. Stuart said. "He always says yes sir and no sir. He is a multi-talented individual who is going to do great things in his future."

