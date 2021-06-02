SEE VIDEOS:

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School celebrated 570 graduates in a ceremony on Saturday afternoon and there were many smiles with not only the grads but those in attendance after a long battle with COVID-19.

Article continues after sponsor message

EHS Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said the Class of 2021 faced a lot of adversity with COVID-19, but through it, all rallied around one another and was a special class.

“Many of the activities I think we took for granted were stripped away, but now back,” Stuart said. “It meant a lot to have the in-person graduation. It was important for us to have one ceremony instead of breaking it into two. Many are best friends and have been in school with each other since first grade and wanted to be there with their best friends and families to graduate.”

Parents were only allowed two tickets and masks were worn by students and those in attendance except when they received their diploma.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this:

Related Video: