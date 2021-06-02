Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SEE VIDEOS:

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School celebrated 570 graduates in a ceremony on Saturday afternoon and there were many smiles with not only the grads but those in attendance after a long battle with COVID-19.

Article continues after sponsor message

EHS Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said the Class of 2021 faced a lot of adversity with COVID-19, but through it, all rallied around one another and was a special class.

“Many of the activities I think we took for granted were stripped away, but now back,” Stuart said. “It meant a lot to have the in-person graduation. It was important for us to have one ceremony instead of breaking it into two. Many are best friends and have been in school with each other since first grade and wanted to be there with their best friends and families to graduate.”

Parents were only allowed two tickets and masks were worn by students and those in attendance except when they received their diploma.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this:

Yesterday - "Chance of a Lifetime": Jacoby Photo Exhibit to Show Up-Close Look at Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam War

Feb 2, 2024 - Alton City Hall to Host Black History Exhibit Through February

Feb 7, 2024 - Alton Educational Foundation Learns About Projects at Alton School District

4 days ago - Alton Police To Receive $200,000 In ARPA Funds For “Homeless Services”

Feb 8, 2024 - Filmmaker to Come to Godfrey with Apocalyptic Story Starring "The Walking Dead" Cast Member

Related Video:

Lewis & Clark Community College Graduation Ceremony 2021

 