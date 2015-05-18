Edwardsville High School announces senior award winners
Edwardsville High School honored various seniors recently. Here is a detailed list of the awards.
American Legion Certificate of School Award
Zachary Morrisey Afua Asher Denkyirah
Edwardsville Rotary Club Student-of-the-Year Award
Rebecca Laurent
Gary D Niebur Scholarship
Aaron Jackson
Lena Stanley Scholarship
Brooke Lunn
Kathryn Zelechowski
Edwardsville Community Foundation – Fine Arts Scholarship
Kathleen Browner
Lindsey Wolfford
Mildred A Carr Edwardsville High School Scholarship
Brooke Lunn
Mark Speciale
Family Vocational Scholarship
Cody Hellmann
TheBank of Edwardsville Community Scholarship Program
Brooke Lunn
Corey McConnell
“Make a Difference” Scholarship
Elisabeth Cipus
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Scholarship
Afua Asher Denkyirah
Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s Power for Progress
Cody Hellmann
Amy Hanks
Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Jackson/Lucco Grant
Takara Gamble
Monty Sharpe, Jr
Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Grant
Conor Charleston
Elisabeth Cipus
Lincoln School Alumni Foundation-Sallie M Clark Grant
Nikki Quach
Leigh Sills Scholarship-EGHM Foundation
Afua Asher Denkyirah
Rebecca Laurent
Natasha Meinzen
Shawn Semmler
Meredith Silver
ROA Scholarship -EGHM Foundation
Lydia Davey
Kaitlyn Deininger
Amayha Dycus
Conner Jones
Brianna Pierson
Best Thespian Award
Donnell Duncan , Jr
American Legion Post #199 & Auxiliary Unit #199 Edwardsville Joint Scholarship
Ryan Gueldener
Gordon Dodds
Literary Award
Amelia Pytlinski
Outstanding Senior in English Award
Catherine Kerber
Homecoming King and Queen Scholarship
Taylor Robinson
Emily Lange
Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizenship Award
Jacob Vandever
Sons of the American Revolution-Good Citizen Award
Willow Tolly
Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143 Scholarship
Olivia Kalmer
Joseph Shannon
Illinois National Guard Grant
Lauren Downs Illinois Army National Guard Montgomery
G I Bill
Lauren Downs
The Sallie Clark and Jon Davis Education Memorial Scholarship
Alyson Bergman
Rachel Denmon
Doris Dankenbring Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Torrie Kruse
Sharon Petty
Field Hockey Scholarship
Noah Manibusan
Eliza Pauk
EHS Perfect Attendance Award
Andrew Grant
Kiley McIlvoy
Charles T Richards Scholarship
Celeste Bremley
EHS Tiger Times/The Claw Editor-in-Chief Award
Cristina Rivera-Bosques EHS
Yearbook Editor-in-Chief Award
Emily Ash
Samantha Jueckstock
EHS Yearbook Certificate of Achievement Award
Shawn Semmler
EHS Yearbook Adviser’s Award
Zain Pyarali
Shawn Semmler
Charles Alvin and Frances Bohm Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship
Ryan Gueldener
Charles A. Wetnz Jr. – EHS Student Athlete Scholarship
Elizabeth Lynn
Wes Schoenthal
Frederick and Sophia Blume Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship
Matthew Jones
Charles A Wentz, Jr - St John’s United Methodist Church - EHS Educational Scholarship
Afua Asher Denkyirah
Eleanor Green
Charles A Wentz, Jr - New Bethel United Methodist Church - EHS Educational Scholarship
Kasey Hohlt
Christian Phillip and Francis Kaiser Smith EHS Educational Scholarship
Cassandra Patrick
Conrad Anton and Louise Sehnert Wentz - EHS Educational Scholarship
Isabella Lilley
Charles Alvin Wentz, Jr , Business and Science Scholarship
Emily Albertina
Suleman Bazai
Celeste Bremley
Sara Gvillo
Brooke Lunn
Eliza Pauk
Wes Schoenthal
Mara Walters
Emma Dorothea
Maria Bohm
Emma Dorothea Maria Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship
Elise Holbert
William Henry
Emma Smith Bohm
William Henry and Emma Smith Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship
Connor Dunaway
Charles Alvin Wentz, Jr., EHS Engineering Scholarship
Caleb Brandmeyer
Claire Chandler
Jack Grieve
Kallen Loveless
Zachary Morrisey
Erik Saathoff
Taylor Tarter
Brian Veitch
Wilbur Harrison
Smith Bohm
Wilbur Harrison Smith Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship
Noah Manibusan
Dirty Dozen EHS Class of 1953 College Scholarship
Eliza Pauk
Taylor Tarter
Kathryn Zelechowski
Dirty Dozen EHS Class of 1953 Vocational Scholarship
Cody Hellmann
John Peter
Louisa Tschannen Sehnert
John Peter and Louisa Tschannen Sehnert - EHS Educational Scholarship
Austin Pizzini
Heinrich Anton
Margaretha Roeth Wentz
Heinrich Anton and Margaretha Roeth Wentz - EHS Educational Scholarship
Morgan Whiteford
Mt Joy Church Education Grant
Autumn Harris Monty Sharpe, Jr
Edwardsville NAACP Grant
Elisabeth Cipus
Rachel Denmon
Natalie Jarrett
Madeline Lombardi
Brooke Lunn
Teagan Potter
Nikki Quach
Taylor Robinson
Monty Sharpe, Jr
Philip Siganga
Willow Tolly
Joshua Westbrook
NAACP: Mary & Ray Jones Scholarship
Autumn Harris
Brianna Pierson
Marcus and Tamar Albrecht Scholarship
Adam Hackethal
Juan Perez, Jr
Lauren Staub
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Provost Scholarship
Kathryn Diekemper
Elizabeth Eastman
Michael Ezell
Luke Griffin
Ryan Gueldener
Lindsey Wolfford
Lynne F Solon Foundation Scholarship Award
Madison Pratte
Edwardsville FFA Alumni & Friends Scholarship
Chelsea Behme
Cody Hellmann
Hannah Henke
Mary Horger
Jenna Inman
Taylor Schmitt
Paige Stearns
Kathryn Zelechowski
Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Scholarship
Elisabeth Cipus
Rachel Denmon
Harris and Aurelia Berleman Award
Brock Weimer
Arion Award
Faith Tan
Connor Cunningham Scholarship
Kathleen Browner
National School Orchestra Award
Lindsey Wolfford
Outstanding Senior Athlete Award - Male
Daniel Marinko
Outstanding Senior Athlete Award - Female
Kallen Loveless
Jack Elam
Outstanding Math Team Student Award
John Bentley
Outstanding Senior in Math Award
Ryan Serfas
Outstanding Senior in Science Award
Erik Saathoff
Outstanding Senior in Applied Technology Award
Cody Hellmann
Outstanding Senior in Art
Hannah Carter
Outstanding Senior in Business
Brooke Lunn
Outstanding Senior in PE/Health/Driver Education
Zain Pyarali
Outstanding Senior in Foreign Language Award
Caleb Brandmeyer
Outstanding Senior in Social Studies
Jacob Vandever
University of Alabama Scholar Award
Jack Grieve Jackson Berkbigler
University of Alabama - Engineering Scholarship
Jack Grieve
Jackson Berkbigler
University of Alabama - Presidential Scholarship
Colton Noud
University of Alabama-Capstone Scholar Scholarship
Melanie Schwer
Edwardsville Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Jasmine Jones
MaryKathryn Chartrand
The Jared Nemnich Scholarship Award
Joseph Duncan
Adam Hackethal
Cody Hellmann
Hannah Henke
J D and Elisabeth Miller Scholarship
Kathryn Zelechowski
Appointment to U S Naval Academy Class of 2019
Adam Biethman
Senior Airman Bradley R Smith Memorial Scholarship
Isabella Lilley
Metro East Community Scholarship
Josephine Marley
Beckwith Future Leaders Award YWCA of Alton
Taylor Tarter
Mathis, Marifian, & Richter Law Career Scholarship
Brooke Lunn
Knights of Columbus - St Cecilia Council, Eldred N Adamson Memorial Scholarship
Noah Dietzen
Leila Leitner Anderson Award
Brooke Lunn
Top Ten Career and Technical Education Students
Chelsea Behme
Joseph Duncan
William Reece Halpin
Cody Hellmann
Kevin Austin
Kent Camren Luster
David Noel
Amelia Schweger
Dylan Triplett
Cole VanPatten
Ray Kuchta Award
Cody Hellmann
National Merit Scholarship Finalist
Emily Ash
Lindsey Wolfford
National Merit Scholarship Commended Students
Caleb Brandmeyer
Catherine Kerber
Michaela Kulasekara
Zachary Morrisey
Colton Noud
Alexander Runyon Fredrick
Wesley Schoenthal
Faith Tan
Mara Walters
Jayke White
2015 EHS Illinois State Scholars
Agee, Kristin T. Albertina, Emily A. Allaria, Justin M. Anderson, Zachary B. Ash, Emily C. Ash, Emma J. Bazai, Suleman A. Bentley, John B. Berkbigler, Jackson R. Biethman, Adam W. Brandenburg, John M. Brandmeyer, Caleb C. Bremley, Celeste P. Carter, Hannah R. Chandler, Claire A. Cook, Mollie J. Delgado, Kelsi M. Diekemper, Kathryn L. Dietzen, Noah M. Dunaway, Connor G. Eastman, Elizabeth M. Ellis, Meredith R. Ezell, Michael J. Farrar, Madalyn A. Green, Eleanor N. Grieve, John L. Griffin, Samuel T. Groves-Scott, Brydon Gueldener, Ryan D. Gvillo, Sarah A. Holbert, Elise N. Hollingsworth, Laura Horger, Mary R. Hoxworth, Carlee J. Johnessee, Kevin A. Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Annette O. Jones, Matthew R. Kelsey, Dana A. Kengovski, Nicholas Kerber, Catherine E. Kornell, Daniel L. Krumm, Kyle P. Kulasekara, Michaela Laurent, Rebecca L. Lever, Jack E. Lickert, James S. Lilley, Isabella G. Loveless, Kallen E. Lunn, Brooke M. Lynn, Elizabeth A. Marinko, Daniel V. Meinzen, Natasha S. Mekus, Taylor K. Morrisey, Zachary J. Noud, Colton B. O’Leary, Maddison A. Parrett, Madison R. Patel, Puja B. Patrick, Cassandra N. Pauk, Eliza G. Payden, Grace E. Pizzini, Austin W. Potter, Teagan N. Pytlinski, Amelia R. Raftery, Brendan T. Raftery, Shaun M. Rawson, James B. Rouchka, Colby J. Runyon, Alexander B. Saathoff, Erik K. Schell, Brandi D. Schoenthal, Fredrick Schoolman, Clayton Scoggin, Sarah M. Semmler, Shawn C. Serfas, Ryan M. Tan, Faith J.Tarter, Taylor E. Valley, Brandon A. Veitch, Brian M. Voyles, Tyler C. Walters, Mara F. Weimer, Brock E. Westbrook, Joshua L. White, Jayke A. Winkler, Ashlynn A. Wolfford, Lindsey N. Zelechowski
