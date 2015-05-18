Edwardsville High School honored various seniors recently. Here is a detailed list of the awards.

American Legion Certificate of School Award

Zachary Morrisey Afua Asher Denkyirah

Edwardsville Rotary Club Student-of-the-Year Award

Rebecca Laurent

Gary D Niebur Scholarship

Aaron Jackson

Lena Stanley Scholarship

Brooke Lunn

Kathryn Zelechowski

Edwardsville Community Foundation – Fine Arts Scholarship 

Kathleen Browner

Lindsey Wolfford

Mildred A Carr Edwardsville High School Scholarship 

Brooke Lunn

Mark Speciale

Family Vocational Scholarship

Cody Hellmann

TheBank of Edwardsville Community Scholarship Program

Brooke Lunn

Corey McConnell

“Make a Difference” Scholarship

Elisabeth Cipus

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Scholarship

Afua Asher Denkyirah

Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s Power for Progress

Cody Hellmann

Amy Hanks

Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Jackson/Lucco Grant

Takara Gamble

Monty Sharpe, Jr

Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Grant

Conor Charleston

Elisabeth Cipus

Lincoln School Alumni Foundation-Sallie M Clark Grant

Nikki Quach

Leigh Sills Scholarship-EGHM Foundation

Afua Asher Denkyirah

Rebecca Laurent

Natasha Meinzen

Shawn Semmler

Meredith Silver

ROA Scholarship -EGHM Foundation

Lydia Davey

Kaitlyn Deininger

Amayha Dycus

Conner Jones

Brianna Pierson

Best Thespian Award

Donnell Duncan , Jr

American Legion Post #199 & Auxiliary Unit #199 Edwardsville Joint Scholarship

Ryan Gueldener

Gordon Dodds

Literary Award

Amelia Pytlinski

Outstanding Senior in English Award

Catherine Kerber

Homecoming King and Queen Scholarship

Taylor Robinson

Emily Lange

Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizenship Award

Jacob Vandever

Sons of the American Revolution-Good Citizen Award

Willow Tolly

Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143 Scholarship

Olivia Kalmer

Joseph Shannon

Illinois National Guard Grant

Lauren Downs Illinois Army National Guard Montgomery

G I Bill

Lauren Downs

The Sallie Clark and Jon Davis Education Memorial Scholarship

Alyson Bergman

Rachel Denmon

Doris Dankenbring Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Torrie Kruse

Sharon Petty

Field Hockey Scholarship

Noah Manibusan

Eliza Pauk

EHS Perfect Attendance Award

Andrew Grant

Kiley McIlvoy

Charles T Richards Scholarship

Celeste Bremley

EHS Tiger Times/The Claw Editor-in-Chief Award

Cristina Rivera-Bosques EHS

Yearbook Editor-in-Chief Award

Emily Ash

Samantha Jueckstock

EHS Yearbook Certificate of Achievement Award

Shawn Semmler

EHS Yearbook Adviser’s Award

Zain Pyarali

Shawn Semmler

Charles Alvin and Frances Bohm Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship

Ryan Gueldener

Charles A. Wetnz Jr. – EHS Student Athlete Scholarship

Elizabeth Lynn

Wes Schoenthal

Frederick and Sophia Blume Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship

Matthew Jones

Charles A Wentz, Jr - St John’s United Methodist Church - EHS Educational Scholarship

Afua Asher Denkyirah

Eleanor Green

Charles A Wentz, Jr - New Bethel United Methodist Church - EHS Educational Scholarship

Kasey Hohlt

Christian Phillip and Francis Kaiser Smith EHS Educational Scholarship

Cassandra Patrick

Conrad Anton and Louise Sehnert Wentz - EHS Educational Scholarship

Isabella Lilley

Charles Alvin Wentz, Jr , Business and Science Scholarship

Emily Albertina

Suleman Bazai

Celeste Bremley

Sara Gvillo

Brooke Lunn

Eliza Pauk

Wes Schoenthal

Mara Walters

Emma Dorothea

Maria Bohm

Emma Dorothea Maria Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship

Elise Holbert

William Henry

Emma Smith Bohm

William Henry and Emma Smith Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship

Connor Dunaway

Charles Alvin Wentz, Jr., EHS Engineering Scholarship

Caleb Brandmeyer

Claire Chandler

Jack Grieve

Kallen Loveless

Zachary Morrisey

Erik Saathoff

Taylor Tarter

Brian Veitch

Wilbur Harrison

Smith Bohm

Wilbur Harrison Smith Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship

Noah Manibusan

Dirty Dozen EHS Class of 1953 College Scholarship

Eliza Pauk

Taylor Tarter

Kathryn Zelechowski

Dirty Dozen EHS Class of 1953 Vocational Scholarship

Cody Hellmann

John Peter

Louisa Tschannen Sehnert

John Peter and Louisa Tschannen Sehnert - EHS Educational Scholarship

Austin Pizzini

Heinrich Anton

Margaretha Roeth Wentz

Heinrich Anton and Margaretha Roeth Wentz - EHS Educational Scholarship

Morgan Whiteford

Mt Joy Church Education Grant

Autumn Harris Monty Sharpe, Jr

Edwardsville NAACP Grant

Elisabeth Cipus

Rachel Denmon

Natalie Jarrett

Madeline Lombardi

Brooke Lunn

Teagan Potter

Nikki Quach

Taylor Robinson

Monty Sharpe, Jr

Philip Siganga

Willow Tolly

Joshua Westbrook

NAACP: Mary & Ray Jones Scholarship

Autumn Harris

Brianna Pierson

Marcus and Tamar Albrecht Scholarship

Adam Hackethal

Juan Perez, Jr

Lauren Staub

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Provost Scholarship

Kathryn Diekemper

Elizabeth Eastman

Michael Ezell

Luke Griffin

Ryan Gueldener

Lindsey Wolfford

Lynne F Solon Foundation Scholarship Award

Madison Pratte

Edwardsville FFA Alumni & Friends Scholarship

Chelsea Behme

Cody Hellmann

Hannah Henke

Mary Horger

Jenna Inman

Taylor Schmitt

Paige Stearns

Kathryn Zelechowski

Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Scholarship

Elisabeth Cipus

Rachel Denmon

Harris and Aurelia Berleman Award

Brock Weimer

Arion Award

Faith Tan

Connor Cunningham Scholarship

Kathleen Browner

National School Orchestra Award

Lindsey Wolfford

Outstanding Senior Athlete Award - Male

Daniel Marinko

Outstanding Senior Athlete Award - Female

Kallen Loveless

Jack Elam

Outstanding Math Team Student Award

John Bentley

Outstanding Senior in Math Award

Ryan Serfas

Outstanding Senior in Science Award

Erik Saathoff

Outstanding Senior in Applied Technology Award

Cody Hellmann

Outstanding Senior in Art

Hannah Carter

Outstanding Senior in Business

Brooke Lunn

Outstanding Senior in PE/Health/Driver Education

Zain Pyarali

Outstanding Senior in Foreign Language Award

Caleb Brandmeyer

Outstanding Senior in Social Studies

Jacob Vandever

University of Alabama Scholar Award

Jack Grieve Jackson Berkbigler

University of Alabama - Engineering Scholarship

Jack Grieve

Jackson Berkbigler

University of Alabama - Presidential Scholarship

Colton Noud

University of Alabama-Capstone Scholar Scholarship

Melanie Schwer

Edwardsville Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Jasmine Jones

MaryKathryn Chartrand

The Jared Nemnich Scholarship Award

Joseph Duncan

Adam Hackethal

Cody Hellmann

Hannah Henke

J D and Elisabeth Miller Scholarship

Kathryn Zelechowski

Appointment to U S Naval Academy Class of 2019

Adam Biethman

Senior Airman Bradley R Smith Memorial Scholarship

Isabella Lilley

Metro East Community Scholarship

Josephine Marley

Beckwith Future Leaders Award YWCA of Alton

Taylor Tarter

Mathis, Marifian, & Richter Law Career Scholarship

Brooke Lunn

Knights of Columbus - St Cecilia Council, Eldred N Adamson Memorial Scholarship

Noah Dietzen

Leila Leitner Anderson Award

Brooke Lunn

Top Ten Career and Technical Education Students

Chelsea Behme

Joseph Duncan

William Reece Halpin

Cody Hellmann

Kevin Austin

Kent Camren Luster

David Noel

Amelia Schweger

Dylan Triplett

Cole VanPatten

Ray Kuchta Award

Cody Hellmann

National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Emily Ash

Lindsey Wolfford

National Merit Scholarship Commended Students

Caleb Brandmeyer

Catherine Kerber

Michaela Kulasekara

Zachary Morrisey

Colton Noud

Alexander Runyon Fredrick

Wesley Schoenthal

Faith Tan

Mara Walters

Jayke White

2015 EHS Illinois State Scholars

Agee, Kristin T. Albertina, Emily A. Allaria, Justin M. Anderson, Zachary B. Ash, Emily C. Ash, Emma J. Bazai, Suleman A. Bentley, John B. Berkbigler, Jackson R. Biethman, Adam W. Brandenburg, John M. Brandmeyer, Caleb C. Bremley, Celeste P. Carter, Hannah R. Chandler, Claire A. Cook, Mollie J. Delgado, Kelsi M. Diekemper, Kathryn L. Dietzen, Noah M. Dunaway, Connor G. Eastman, Elizabeth M. Ellis, Meredith R. Ezell, Michael J. Farrar, Madalyn A. Green, Eleanor N. Grieve, John L. Griffin, Samuel T. Groves-Scott, Brydon Gueldener, Ryan D. Gvillo, Sarah A. Holbert, Elise N. Hollingsworth, Laura Horger, Mary R. Hoxworth, Carlee J. Johnessee, Kevin A. Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Annette O. Jones, Matthew R. Kelsey, Dana A. Kengovski, Nicholas Kerber, Catherine E. Kornell, Daniel L. Krumm, Kyle P. Kulasekara, Michaela Laurent, Rebecca L. Lever, Jack E. Lickert, James S. Lilley, Isabella G. Loveless, Kallen E. Lunn, Brooke M. Lynn, Elizabeth A. Marinko, Daniel V. Meinzen, Natasha S. Mekus, Taylor K. Morrisey, Zachary J. Noud, Colton B. O’Leary, Maddison A. Parrett, Madison R. Patel, Puja B. Patrick, Cassandra N. Pauk, Eliza G. Payden, Grace E. Pizzini, Austin W. Potter, Teagan N. Pytlinski, Amelia R. Raftery, Brendan T. Raftery, Shaun M. Rawson, James B. Rouchka, Colby J. Runyon, Alexander B. Saathoff, Erik K. Schell, Brandi D. Schoenthal, Fredrick Schoolman, Clayton Scoggin, Sarah M. Semmler, Shawn C. Serfas, Ryan M. Tan, Faith J.Tarter, Taylor E. Valley, Brandon A. Veitch, Brian M. Voyles, Tyler C. Walters, Mara F. Weimer, Brock E. Westbrook, Joshua L. White, Jayke A. Winkler, Ashlynn A. Wolfford, Lindsey N. Zelechowski

 

