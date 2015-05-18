Edwardsville High School announces senior award winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville High School honored various seniors recently. Here is a detailed list of the awards. American Legion Certificate of School Award Zachary Morrisey Afua Asher Denkyirah Edwardsville Rotary Club Student-of-the-Year Award Rebecca Laurent Gary D Niebur Scholarship Aaron Jackson Lena Stanley Scholarship Brooke Lunn Kathryn Zelechowski Edwardsville Community Foundation – Fine Arts Scholarship Kathleen Browner Lindsey Wolfford Mildred A Carr Edwardsville High School Scholarship Brooke Lunn Mark Speciale Family Vocational Scholarship Cody Hellmann TheBank of Edwardsville Community Scholarship Program Brooke Lunn Corey McConnell “Make a Difference” Scholarship Elisabeth Cipus Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Scholarship Afua Asher Denkyirah Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s Power for Progress Cody Hellmann Amy Hanks Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Jackson/Lucco Grant Takara Gamble Monty Sharpe, Jr Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Grant Conor Charleston Elisabeth Cipus Lincoln School Alumni Foundation-Sallie M Clark Grant Nikki Quach Leigh Sills Scholarship-EGHM Foundation Afua Asher Denkyirah Rebecca Laurent Natasha Meinzen Shawn Semmler Meredith Silver ROA Scholarship -EGHM Foundation Lydia Davey Kaitlyn Deininger Amayha Dycus Conner Jones Brianna Pierson Best Thespian Award Donnell Duncan , Jr American Legion Post #199 & Auxiliary Unit #199 Edwardsville Joint Scholarship Ryan Gueldener Gordon Dodds Literary Award Amelia Pytlinski Outstanding Senior in English Award Catherine Kerber Homecoming King and Queen Scholarship Taylor Robinson Emily Lange Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizenship Award Jacob Vandever Sons of the American Revolution-Good Citizen Award Willow Tolly Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143 Scholarship Olivia Kalmer Joseph Shannon Illinois National Guard Grant Lauren Downs Illinois Army National Guard Montgomery G I Bill Lauren Downs The Sallie Clark and Jon Davis Education Memorial Scholarship Alyson Bergman Rachel Denmon Doris Dankenbring Memorial Nursing Scholarship Torrie Kruse Sharon Petty Field Hockey Scholarship Noah Manibusan Eliza Pauk EHS Perfect Attendance Award Andrew Grant Kiley McIlvoy Charles T Richards Scholarship Celeste Bremley EHS Tiger Times/The Claw Editor-in-Chief Award Cristina Rivera-Bosques EHS Yearbook Editor-in-Chief Award Emily Ash Samantha Jueckstock EHS Yearbook Certificate of Achievement Award Shawn Semmler EHS Yearbook Adviser’s Award Zain Pyarali Shawn Semmler Charles Alvin and Frances Bohm Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship Ryan Gueldener Charles A. Wetnz Jr. – EHS Student Athlete Scholarship Elizabeth Lynn Wes Schoenthal Frederick and Sophia Blume Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship Matthew Jones Charles A Wentz, Jr - St John’s United Methodist Church - EHS Educational Scholarship Afua Asher Denkyirah Eleanor Green Charles A Wentz, Jr - New Bethel United Methodist Church - EHS Educational Scholarship Kasey Hohlt Christian Phillip and Francis Kaiser Smith EHS Educational Scholarship Cassandra Patrick Conrad Anton and Louise Sehnert Wentz - EHS Educational Scholarship Isabella Lilley Charles Alvin Wentz, Jr , Business and Science Scholarship Emily Albertina Suleman Bazai Celeste Bremley Sara Gvillo Brooke Lunn Eliza Pauk Wes Schoenthal Mara Walters Emma Dorothea Maria Bohm Emma Dorothea Maria Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship Elise Holbert William Henry Emma Smith Bohm William Henry and Emma Smith Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship Connor Dunaway Charles Alvin Wentz, Jr., EHS Engineering Scholarship Caleb Brandmeyer Claire Chandler Jack Grieve Kallen Loveless Zachary Morrisey Erik Saathoff Taylor Tarter Brian Veitch Wilbur Harrison Smith Bohm Wilbur Harrison Smith Bohm - EHS Educational Scholarship Noah Manibusan Dirty Dozen EHS Class of 1953 College Scholarship Eliza Pauk Taylor Tarter Kathryn Zelechowski Article continues after sponsor message Dirty Dozen EHS Class of 1953 Vocational Scholarship Cody Hellmann John Peter Louisa Tschannen Sehnert John Peter and Louisa Tschannen Sehnert - EHS Educational Scholarship Austin Pizzini Heinrich Anton Margaretha Roeth Wentz Heinrich Anton and Margaretha Roeth Wentz - EHS Educational Scholarship Morgan Whiteford Mt Joy Church Education Grant Autumn Harris Monty Sharpe, Jr Edwardsville NAACP Grant Elisabeth Cipus Rachel Denmon Natalie Jarrett Madeline Lombardi Brooke Lunn Teagan Potter Nikki Quach Taylor Robinson Monty Sharpe, Jr Philip Siganga Willow Tolly Joshua Westbrook NAACP: Mary & Ray Jones Scholarship Autumn Harris Brianna Pierson Marcus and Tamar Albrecht Scholarship Adam Hackethal Juan Perez, Jr Lauren Staub Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Provost Scholarship Kathryn Diekemper Elizabeth Eastman Michael Ezell Luke Griffin Ryan Gueldener Lindsey Wolfford Lynne F Solon Foundation Scholarship Award Madison Pratte Edwardsville FFA Alumni & Friends Scholarship Chelsea Behme Cody Hellmann Hannah Henke Mary Horger Jenna Inman Taylor Schmitt Paige Stearns Kathryn Zelechowski Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Scholarship Elisabeth Cipus Rachel Denmon Harris and Aurelia Berleman Award Brock Weimer Arion Award Faith Tan Connor Cunningham Scholarship Kathleen Browner National School Orchestra Award Lindsey Wolfford Outstanding Senior Athlete Award - Male Daniel Marinko Outstanding Senior Athlete Award - Female Kallen Loveless Jack Elam Outstanding Math Team Student Award John Bentley Outstanding Senior in Math Award Ryan Serfas Outstanding Senior in Science Award Erik Saathoff Outstanding Senior in Applied Technology Award Cody Hellmann Outstanding Senior in Art Hannah Carter Outstanding Senior in Business Brooke Lunn Outstanding Senior in PE/Health/Driver Education Zain Pyarali Outstanding Senior in Foreign Language Award Caleb Brandmeyer Outstanding Senior in Social Studies Jacob Vandever University of Alabama Scholar Award Jack Grieve Jackson Berkbigler University of Alabama - Engineering Scholarship Jack Grieve Jackson Berkbigler University of Alabama - Presidential Scholarship Colton Noud University of Alabama-Capstone Scholar Scholarship Melanie Schwer Edwardsville Kiwanis Club Scholarship Jasmine Jones MaryKathryn Chartrand The Jared Nemnich Scholarship Award Joseph Duncan Adam Hackethal Cody Hellmann Hannah Henke J D and Elisabeth Miller Scholarship Kathryn Zelechowski Appointment to U S Naval Academy Class of 2019 Adam Biethman Senior Airman Bradley R Smith Memorial Scholarship Isabella Lilley Metro East Community Scholarship Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Award YWCA of Alton Taylor Tarter Mathis, Marifian, & Richter Law Career Scholarship Brooke Lunn Knights of Columbus - St Cecilia Council, Eldred N Adamson Memorial Scholarship Noah Dietzen Leila Leitner Anderson Award Brooke Lunn Top Ten Career and Technical Education Students Chelsea Behme Joseph Duncan William Reece Halpin Cody Hellmann Kevin Austin Kent Camren Luster David Noel Amelia Schweger Dylan Triplett Cole VanPatten Ray Kuchta Award Cody Hellmann National Merit Scholarship Finalist Emily Ash Lindsey Wolfford National Merit Scholarship Commended Students Caleb Brandmeyer Catherine Kerber Michaela Kulasekara Zachary Morrisey Colton Noud Alexander Runyon Fredrick Wesley Schoenthal Faith Tan Mara Walters Jayke White 2015 EHS Illinois State Scholars Agee, Kristin T. Albertina, Emily A. Allaria, Justin M. Anderson, Zachary B. Ash, Emily C. Ash, Emma J. Bazai, Suleman A. Bentley, John B. Berkbigler, Jackson R. Biethman, Adam W. Brandenburg, John M. Brandmeyer, Caleb C. Bremley, Celeste P. Carter, Hannah R. Chandler, Claire A. Cook, Mollie J. Delgado, Kelsi M. Diekemper, Kathryn L. Dietzen, Noah M. Dunaway, Connor G. Eastman, Elizabeth M. Ellis, Meredith R. Ezell, Michael J. Farrar, Madalyn A. Green, Eleanor N. Grieve, John L. Griffin, Samuel T. Groves-Scott, Brydon Gueldener, Ryan D. Gvillo, Sarah A. Holbert, Elise N. Hollingsworth, Laura Horger, Mary R. Hoxworth, Carlee J. Johnessee, Kevin A. Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Annette O. Jones, Matthew R. Kelsey, Dana A. Kengovski, Nicholas Kerber, Catherine E. Kornell, Daniel L. Krumm, Kyle P. Kulasekara, Michaela Laurent, Rebecca L. Lever, Jack E. Lickert, James S. Lilley, Isabella G. Loveless, Kallen E. Lunn, Brooke M. Lynn, Elizabeth A. Marinko, Daniel V. Meinzen, Natasha S. Mekus, Taylor K. Morrisey, Zachary J. Noud, Colton B. O'Leary, Maddison A. Parrett, Madison R. Patel, Puja B. Patrick, Cassandra N. Pauk, Eliza G. Payden, Grace E. Pizzini, Austin W. Potter, Teagan N. Pytlinski, Amelia R. Raftery, Brendan T. Raftery, Shaun M. Rawson, James B. Rouchka, Colby J. Runyon, Alexander B. Saathoff, Erik K. Schell, Brandi D. Schoenthal, Fredrick Schoolman, Clayton Scoggin, Sarah M. Semmler, Shawn C. Serfas, Ryan M. Tan, Faith J.Tarter, Taylor E. Valley, Brandon A. Veitch, Brian M. Voyles, Tyler C. Walters, Mara F. Weimer, Brock E. Westbrook, Joshua L. White, Jayke A. Winkler, Ashlynn A. Wolfford, Lindsey N. Zelechowski