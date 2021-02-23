EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School students is about to begin in-person instruction five days a week on Monday, March 1.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart announced the daily schedule for students will not change, with first hour beginning at 7:20 a.m. and the students being dismissed at 11:50 a.m. Students that have a partial day will continue to follow that schedule.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, parents/guardians are reminded to complete the self-certification for students every day before allowing students to come to school.

"This does not need to be turned in, but just a self-check before they come to school," Dr. Stuart said.

Dr. Stuart emphasized these points for parents not to have students attend school:

Your student or anyone in your household has been tested for COVID-19 and the results are not known yet.

Your student or anyone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined.

Your student has been identified as a close contact of someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Your student or anyone in your household is experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

Following these procedures will greatly increase the odds that we will be able to continue every day in-person instruction at Edwardsville High School.

Dr. Stuart had this reminder:

February 24-26 will be A Group, B Group and then A Group before we transition to five days a week in-person instruction.

All students who chose 100 percent remote learning during the second semester will continue in a remote learning status the entire second semester.

